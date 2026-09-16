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WKN: A401PF | ISIN: US09073N3008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.09.26 | 21:59
0,623 US-Dollar
+2,60 % +0,016
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STREAMEX CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STREAMEX CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 22:36 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Streamex Corp. Announces August 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced the distribution of the sixth yield payment for GLDY, its yield-bearing gold asset, will occur on September 17, 2026. The distribution covers the period from August 1st through August 31st, 2026.

Yield Distribution Details

GLDY's real-world yield is generated through Streamex's institutional gold leasing program, with proceeds from the program distributed to GLDY holders in the form of additional GLDY tokens monthly. Each GLDY token is currently earning a targeted annualized yield of 3.5%. For the month of August, 10.617518 GLDY (10.617518 oz of gold) will be distributed, resulting in GLDY holders receiving a distribution of 0.003347 oz GLDY per token.

Ongoing Transparency

GLDY is a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security that pays an annualized 3.5% targeted yield in additional gold through gold leasing. Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/base/gldy-reserves. GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, product development, the cadence and amount of monthly yield distributions, and the 3.5% targeted annualized yield on GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially, including as a result of market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations
Laura KiernanHenry McPhie
Head of Investor Relations, Streamex Corp.Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.
IR@streamex.com | 1-914-598-7733 www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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