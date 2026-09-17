Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) (OTCID: RMPMF) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States, which are quoted on the OTCID tier of OTC Markets under the symbol "RMPMF".

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, Ramp Metals' shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Camp Construction

The Company is also pleased to announced that JP Enterprises out of La Ronge, SK, has been contracted to build a temporary exploration camp on Keith Lake in northern Saskatchewan. The location is centrally located within the Rottenstone SW claim package and will serve as a base of operations for all future exploration programs on the property. The fully permitted camp allows for a maximum of 25 persons and all structures are temporary in nature. The Company expects construction to begin towards the end of September.

"This is a big milestone for the project," commented Garrett Smith, VP of Exploration for Ramp Metals. "Establishing this exploration camp will greatly improve the logistics of future programs, as we continue to prove out the Rush deposit and explore the rest of the property."

Debt Settlement Completion

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the settlement of various outstanding accounts payable in the aggregate amount of $57,227.43 owing to certain creditors through the issuance of 204,383 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.28 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). For further information regarding the Debt Settlement, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2026.

Lab results remain pending for Redridge, Runway and Ranger targets from Ramp Metals' spring 2026 drill program.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals Inc., and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities and the Debt Settlement.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Debt Settlement; requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314707