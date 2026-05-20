Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report a 7.4m intercept grading 1.01% Cu, 7.07% Zn, and 10.11 g/t Ag over 7.4m from 129.6 to 137m in the Rush-015 drill hole at the Company's Rottenstone SW property. Rush-015 represents a 55m step-out to the South from the mineralization intersected in Rush-012 which returned 0.72% Cu, 11.99 g/t Ag, 1.71% Zn, and 0.41% Pb over 25.9m from 42 to 67.9m. The Company has also been approved for a reimbursement of $150,000 from the 2025-2026 Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI) program in Saskatchewan.

Key Highlights:

Rush-015: 7.4m (129.6-137m) of 1.01% Cu, 7.07% Zn, 10.11 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, and 0.11 % Pb Including 4.1m (129.6-133.7m) of 1.55% Cu, 9.57% Zn, 9.47 g/t Ag, and 0.03 g/t Au. Also intersected 1m (147-148m) of 2.19 g/t Au outside of the main mineralized intercept and located 11m from the end of hole (158m).

Rush-012: 25.9m (42-67.9m) of 0.72% Cu, 11.99 g/t Ag, 1.71% Zn, and 0.41% Pb Including a 4.5m (43-47.5m) copper-rich zone grading 2.03% Cu, 22.83 g/t Ag, and 1.58% Zn. Also including a 6m (54.5-60.5m) zinc-rich zone grading 5.04% Zn, 0.50% Cu, 12.60 g/t Ag, and 1.20%.

Rush-013: 4.0m (144.5-148.5m) of 0.78% Cu, 0.03% Zn, 15.18 g/t Ag, 0.29 g/t Au, and 0.01% Pb Also intersected 5m (122-127m) of 0.41% Cu, 0.04% Zn, 30.20 g/t Ag, 0.04 g/t Au, and 1.76% Pb.



"The mineralization intersected in Rush-015 represents the most significant high-grade intercept that we have intersected to date at Rush," stated Garrett Smith, VP of Exploration for Ramp Metals. "The location of the mineralization is important, as it extends the mineralization at depth and demonstrates a potential link between the two zones we discovered in the 2025 program."

The Company has now completed its 2026 winter/spring drill program. A total of 16 drill holes comprising 3,817.06m was drilled over 72 days. See Table 2 for coordinates, drill hole characteristics and current assay status. Six different anomalies across the property were tested; Rush, Rush Satellite 1, Rush Satellite 2, Runway, Redridge, and Ranger (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Drill hole locations and traces for the Winter 2026 Drill Program

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Table 1: Rush-012, Rush-013, and Rush-015 Highlight Assay Results. True widths have not been determined.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Rush-012 42 67.9 25.9 0.72 1.71 11.99 0.04 0.41 including 43 47.5 4.5 2.03 1.58 22.83 0.09 0.14 including 54.5 60.5 6.0 0.50 5.04 12.60 0.03 1.20













Rush-013 122 127 5.0 0.41 0.04 30.20 0.04 1.76 Rush-013 144.5 148.5 4.0 0.78 0.03 15.18 0.29 0.01 Rush-013 152 153.5 1.5 0.51 0.01 21.10 0.58 0.05 Rush-013 181 186 5.0 0.45 0.02 3.04 0.05 0.00















Rush-015 2 4 2.0 0.33 0.01 2.95 0.57 0.01 Rush-015 129.6 137 7.4 1.01 7.07 10.11 0.03 0.11 including 129.6 133.7 4.1 1.55 9.57 9.47 0.03 0.02 Rush-015 147 148 1.0 0.02 0.08 <0.5 2.19 0.02

Figure 2: Rush Drill hole overview and results

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Rush-012

Drilled from the same location as Rush-011, Rush-012 was designed to test below and adjacent to the mineralization encountered in the 2025 drill hole Rush-010, which intersected 27m (18-45m) of 0.78% Cu, 1.91% Zn, 0.53% Pb, 12.71 g/t Ag (August 5th, 2025 News Release). Rush-012 targeted beneath an outcrop found during the Fall 2024 field season, resulting in surface rock samples that returned values of up to 1.61% Cu, 113 g/t Ag, and 0.79 g/t Au (January 20th, 2025 News Release).

Rush-012 intersected a significant interval of mineralization ranging from disseminated to semi-massive sulphides. Assays returned 25.9m (42-67.9m) grading 0.72% Cu, 11.99 g/t Ag, 1.71% Zn, and 0.41% Pb, including a 4.5m (43-47.5m) copper-rich zone grading 2.03% Cu, 22.83 g/t Ag, and 1.58% Zn. Rush-012 also included a 6m (54.5m-60.5m) zinc-rich zone grading 5.04% Zn, 0.50% Cu, 12.60 g/t Ag, and 1.20% Pb. This result extends the previously identified mineralization in Rush-010 at depth and remains open.

Rush-013

Rush-013 intercepts include 5m (122-127m) grading 0.41% Cu, 30.24 g/t Ag, and 1.76% Pb, along with 4m (144.5-148.5m) grading 0.78% Cu, 15.18 g/t Ag, and 0.29 g/t Au. Two other reportable intercepts were also encountered in this hole where disseminated sulphides were noted in the core. These intercepts include 1.5m (152-153.5m) grading 0.51% Cu, 21.10 g/t Ag, 0.58 g/t Au, and 5m (181-186m) grading 0.45% Cu, 3.04 g/t Ag. This extends the mineralization at depth and further to the west. Mineralization remains open.

Rush-015

Designed to test between the Discovery Zone (Rush-001, 002, 003, 009) and the mineralization encountered in Rush-010, 011, and 012, Rush-015 intersected 7.4m from 129.6 to 137m of 1.01% Cu, 7.07% Zn, 10.11 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, and 0.11 % Pb, including 4.1m from 129.6 to 133.7m of 1.55% Cu, 9.57% Zn, 9.47 g/t Ag, and 0.03 g/t Au. In addition, a 1m intercept of 2.19 g/t Au was returned from 147-148m, which is located outside the main intercept of mineralization. This 1m intercept is located only 11m from the end of hole, which terminated at 158m.

Rush-015 represents a 55m step-out to the South towards the Discovery Zone from the mineralized intercept in Rush-012 (Figure 2). This extends the mineralization along strike and at depth. Mineralization remains open.

Figure 3: Rush-015 Boxes 37, 38 & 39; 127.85-138.5m

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Table 2: All Drill Hole Locations from Winter 2026 Drilling. All Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 13.

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation Status Rush-011 155 134 -63 487894 6212262 464 Assays Received Rush-012 167 145 -55 487894 6212262 462 Assays Received Rush-013 218 320 -57 487952 6212167 459 Assays Received Rush-014 329 285 -57 487952 6212165 460 Assays Pending Rush-015 158 137 -55 487850 6212235 450 Assays Received Rush-016 347 294 -57 487944 6212135 453 Assays Pending Rush-017 296 260 -50 487944 6212135 453 Assays Pending Rush-018 260 270 -50 487915 6212106 454 Assays Pending Rush-019 269 280 -63 487853 6212073 462 Assays Pending RS1-001 271 314 -59 488824 6212695 444 Sampling RS2-001 230 317 -57 487187 6212372 420 Sampling RW-001 260 136 -67 486457 6200736 410 Sampling RR-001 242.06 130 -54 491262 6202174 434 Sampling RR-002 230 135 -60 491410 6202309 448 Assays Pending Ranger-009 212 88 -53 492882 6206863 410 Sampling Ranger-010 173 271 -60 492882 6206863 410 Sampling

Table 3: Rush-012, -013, and -015 Expanded Assay Results.

Note: A cutoff of 0.10% Cu was used, except for Rush-015 147-148m.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Rush-012 3.1 4 0.24 0.02 0.80 0.01 0.01 Rush-012 4 5 0.23 0.02 0.70 0.02 0.01 Rush-012 5 6 0.11 0.01 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Rush-012 6 7 0.19 0.04 0.50 0.01 0.00 Rush-012 9 10 0.16 0.05 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Rush-012 41.5 42 0.12 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.01 Rush-012 42 42.5 0.35 0.03 9.00 0.08 0.14 Rush-012 42.5 43 0.45 0.08 4.60 0.02 0.07 Rush-012 43 43.5 4.23 0.47 35.30 0.06 0.01 Rush-012 43.5 44 3.38 0.65 24.50 0.05 0.02 Rush-012 44 44.5 0.74 0.30 15.10 0.13 0.16 Rush-012 44.5 45 0.88 0.61 38.00 0.12 0.68 Rush-012 45 45.5 3.01 1.35 20.90 0.16 0.07 Rush-012 45.5 46 0.96 2.97 14.40 0.05 0.09 Rush-012 46 46.5 1.26 4.30 13.80 0.06 0.02 Rush-012 46.5 47 1.81 2.21 20.00 0.10 0.03 Rush-012 47 47.5 2.01 1.31 23.50 0.09 0.17 Rush-012 47.5 48 0.30 0.03 40.40 0.14 0.60 Rush-012 48 48.5 0.20 0.10 8.60 0.05 0.20 Rush-012 48.5 49 0.37 0.21 10.50 0.03 0.22 Rush-012 49 49.5 0.25 0.22 2.70 0.01 0.08 Rush-012 49.5 50 0.58 0.88 14.50 0.07 0.24 Rush-012 50 50.5 0.46 1.07 9.10 0.06 0.17 Rush-012 50.5 51 1.32 0.71 63.30 0.21 1.24 Rush-012 51 51.5 0.33 0.30 6.00 0.05 0.10 Rush-012 51.5 52 0.25 0.26 2.20 0.03 0.02 Rush-012 52 52.5 0.33 0.09 2.60 0.01 0.02 Rush-012 52.5 53 0.50 0.25 9.00 0.03 0.21 Rush-012 53 53.5 0.39 0.14 2.70 0.01 0.03 Rush-012 55 55.5 1.38 2.65 6.80 0.05 0.27 Rush-012 55.5 56 0.26 2.16 3.70 0.01 0.05 Rush-012 56 56.5 0.71 3.24 5.60 0.02 0.52 Rush-012 56.5 57.1 1.62 2.53 15.60 0.09 0.92 Rush-012 57.1 57.5 0.54 10.10 5.50 0.01 0.54 Rush-012 57.5 58 0.25 8.91 2.10 0.01 0.14 Rush-012 58 58.5 0.14 13.24 31.30 0.01 3.28 Rush-012 58.5 59 0.21 7.34 22.90 0.01 2.40 Rush-012 59 59.5 0.22 6.73 21.70 0.01 2.31 Rush-012 59.5 60 0.20 1.72 11.70 0.01 1.26 Rush-012 60 60.5 0.16 0.88 13.90 0.01 1.22 Rush-012 61 61.5 0.16 0.71 2.10 0.01 0.11 Rush-012 61.5 62 0.15 0.36 1.10 0.00 0.05 Rush-012 62 62.5 0.17 0.16 1.20 0.00 0.02 Rush-012 62.5 63 0.20 0.25 1.80 0.01 0.08 Rush-012 63 63.5 0.29 0.99 8.20 0.01 0.68 Rush-012 63.5 64 0.39 0.11 3.00 0.00 0.08 Rush-012 64 64.5 0.88 0.22 6.40 0.02 0.05 Rush-012 64.5 65 1.26 1.00 9.30 0.02 0.06 Rush-012 65 65.5 0.70 3.81 13.60 0.03 0.25 Rush-012 65.5 66 0.62 0.20 7.30 0.03 0.06 Rush-012 66 66.5 0.98 0.49 7.70 0.07 0.03 Rush-012 66.5 67 0.39 0.09 3.10 0.04 0.03 Rush-012 67 67.5 0.60 0.11 4.20 0.02 0.01 Rush-012 67.5 67.9 0.33 0.09 3.80 0.03 0.01 Rush-012 158 158.5 0.14 0.02 3.40 0.01 0.01













Rush-013 122 123 0.36 0.03 25.60 0.05 1.67 Rush-013 123 124 0.43 0.04 31.10 0.04 2.17 Rush-013 124 125 0.30 0.03 20.70 0.03 1.30 Rush-013 125 126 0.48 0.04 33.80 0.05 2.02 Rush-013 126 127 0.48 0.04 39.80 0.05 1.64 Rush-013 144.5 145 1.21 0.04 21.90 0.67 0.00 Rush-013 145 145.5 0.97 0.03 21.60 0.36 0.00 Rush-013 145.5 146 1.80 0.05 34.10 0.55 0.01 Rush-013 146 146.5 0.75 0.03 16.40 0.45 0.01 Rush-013 146.5 147 0.40 0.02 6.80 0.07 0.01 Rush-013 147 147.5 0.33 0.03 4.90 0.07 0.00 Rush-013 147.5 148 0.50 0.02 11.40 0.12 0.01 Rush-013 148 148.5 0.26 0.02 4.30 0.07 0.01 Rush-013 152 152.5 0.75 0.01 39.80 0.72 0.12 Rush-013 152.5 153 0.38 0.01 16.10 0.54 0.04 Rush-013 153 153.5 0.41 0.01 7.40 0.49 0.00 Rush-013 153.5 154 0.13 0.02 2.10 0.06 0.00 Rush-013 170 170.85 0.11 0.14 <0.5 0.01 0.01 Rush-013 172.5 173 0.15 0.18 <0.5 0.02 0.01 Rush-013 177.5 178 0.28 0.02 2.70 0.03 0.00 Rush-013 178 178.5 0.20 0.01 1.40 0.01 0.00 Rush-013 181 181.5 0.56 0.02 5.20 0.05 0.00 Rush-013 181.5 182 0.23 0.02 1.40 0.02 0.00 Rush-013 182 182.5 0.26 0.02 1.40 0.06 0.00 Rush-013 182.5 183 0.33 0.02 1.90 0.03 0.00 Rush-013 183 183.5 0.47 0.02 2.90 0.04 0.00 Rush-013 183.5 184 0.84 0.01 4.90 0.08 0.00 Rush-013 184 184.5 0.85 0.02 5.10 0.08 0.00 Rush-013 184.5 185 0.51 0.01 3.10 0.11 0.00 Rush-013 185 185.5 0.14 0.02 0.80 0.02 0.00 Rush-013 185.5 186 0.35 0.02 3.70 0.03 0.00 Rush-013 186.5 187 0.10 0.01 0.60 0.01 0.00 Rush-013 187 187.5 0.21 0.01 1.40 0.02 0.00 Rush-013 188 188.5 0.16 0.01 1.40 0.03 0.00 Rush-013 190 190.82 0.12 0.02 1.30 0.02 0.00













Rush-015 2 3 0.19 0.01 1.50 0.97 0.01 Rush-015 3 4 0.47 0.01 4.40 0.17 0.01 Rush-015 6 7 0.24 0.01 1.90 0.04 0.01 Rush-015 8 9 0.11 0.01 0.90 0.02 0.00 Rush-015 22 23 0.15 0.05 1.80 0.04 0.00 Rush-015 23 24 0.13 0.05 1.80 0.02 0.00 Rush-015 28.1 29 0.13 0.03 1.30 0.01 0.00 Rush-015 29 30 0.19 0.03 2.60 0.01 0.00 Rush-015 32 33 0.11 0.03 0.90 0.02 0.00 Rush-015 37 38 0.56 0.02 2.70 0.05 0.00 Rush-015 67 68 0.20 0.02 2.60 0.04 0.01 Rush-015 68 69 0.24 0.02 3.80 0.03 0.00 Rush-015 73 74 0.11 0.02 1.80 0.02 0.00 Rush-015 74 75 0.30 0.03 4.50 0.05 0.00 Rush-015 75 76 0.16 0.02 1.40 0.01 0.01 Rush-015 76 77 0.11 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.01 Rush-015 77 78 0.18 0.02 1.30 0.03 0.00 Rush-015 78 79 0.20 0.02 0.70 0.02 0.00 Rush-015 79 80 0.17 0.02 0.70 0.02 0.00 Rush-015 87 88 0.19 0.02 8.60 0.03 0.09 Rush-015 100.5 101 0.19 1.52 1.40 0.01 0.04 Rush-015 103 103.5 0.15 0.07 3.60 0.01 0.13 Rush-015 122 123 0.11 0.03 0.80 0.01 0.07 Rush-015 129.6 130 0.83 11.20 8.10 0.00 0.02 Rush-015 130 130.5 1.35 6.96 10.00 0.03 0.02 Rush-015 130.5 131 2.00 19.08 11.10 0.02 0.01 Rush-015 131 131.5 3.52 11.89 14.70 0.04 0.02 Rush-015 131.5 132 1.09 12.35 7.80 0.02 0.06 Rush-015 132 132.5 0.46 6.09 3.50 0.02 0.01 Rush-015 132.5 133 0.43 3.73 4.50 0.03 0.02 Rush-015 133 133.7 2.29 6.74 14.00 0.06 0.02 Rush-015 134.2 134.6 0.12 0.30 7.50 0.07 0.14 Rush-015 134.6 135 0.23 16.33 4.50 0.01 0.06 Rush-015 135 135.5 1.11 4.74 10.40 0.02 0.10 Rush-015 135.5 136 0.35 1.33 12.20 0.02 0.31 Rush-015 136 136.5 0.16 0.30 12.30 0.01 0.37 Rush-015 136.5 137 0.28 6.36 26.40 0.09 0.49 Rush-015 137 137.5 0.14 11.43 2.40 0.01 0.04 Rush-015 137.5 138 0.16 6.68 2.50 0.00 0.07 Rush-015 141 142 0.13 0.48 3.80 0.01 0.07 Rush-015 147 148 0.02 0.08 <0.5 2.19 0.02

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

All drill core samples are logged, photographed, and bagged on-site. Control samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. Samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.

Drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush are analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au) and MA300 packages, for gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice. Copper and Zinc over limits were re-assayed using BV's MA370 package, a multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES finish.

Sampling of the remaining drill holes is progressing well. As core cutting is completed, samples will be shipped promptly to the lab for analysis.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Ramp Metals Inc.