Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drillhole Rush-019 intersected 4.0m grading 4.84% CuEq (1.18% Cu, 13.28% Zn, and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 139 to 143m at the Company's Rottenstone SW property. This high-grade interval occurs within a broader 28.23m intercept of 0.86% CuEq (0.37% Cu, 1.34% Zn, and 6.48 g/t Ag) from 123 to 151.23m. The Company is also pleased to confirm additional mineralization in drillholes Rush-014 and Rush-016 within the 'Deep Zone' (April 15, 2026, News Release). The Rush copper-zinc-silver mineralized footprint now has a confirmed strike length of approximately 250m and remains open along strike and at depth.

Key Highlights:

Rush-019: 4m (139-143m) of 4.84% CuEq (1.18% Cu, 13.28% Zn, 9.7 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, and 0.24% Pb) Located within 28.23m (123-151.23m) of 0.86% CuEq (0.39% Cu, 1.34% Zn, 6.48 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, and 0.17% Pb) Also intersected 1m (81-82m) of 1.90% CuEq (1.64% Cu, 9.75 g/t Ag, 0.28% Zn, and 0.05 g/t Au)

Rush-018: 22.5m (159.5-182m) of 0.93% CuEq (0.43% Cu, 4.33 g/t Ag, 1.52% Zn, and 0.04 g/t Au) Includes 2m (177.25-179.25m) grading 3.80% CuEq (0.90% Cu, 10.85% Zn, 3.75 g/t Ag, and 0.03 g/t Au) Also intersected 1.5m (189-190.5m) grading 3.16% CuEq (7.78% Zn, 42 g/t Ag, and 0.25% Cu, and 1.90% Pb)

Rush-017: 3.35m (162.65-166m) of 4.40% CuEq (0.21% Cu, 11.87% Zn, 31.19 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au, and 3.95% Pb)

Rush-016: 2.4m (112.5-114.9m) of 2.74% CuEq (0.99% Cu, 6.00% Zn, 10.54 g/t Ag, and 0.018% Pb) Also intersected 0.6m (277.75-278.35m) of 7.77 % CuEq (3.93% Cu, 12.17% Zn, 32.20 g/t Ag, and 0.24 g/t Au). Confirms mineralization in "Deep Zone" ( April 15, 2026 News Release ).

Assay results remain pending for the Runway, Redridge, and Ranger targets.

Table 1: Rush-014, and Rush-016 through Rush-019 Highlight Assay Results. True widths have not been determined.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % CuEq%* Rush-014 284.30 287.00 2.7 0.69 7.38 7.93 0.04 0.08 2.76

Rush-016 112.50 114.90 2.4 0.99 6.00 10.54 0.02 0.18 2.74 including 113.72 114.37 0.7 2.07 8.06 12.20 0.03 0.02 4.36 Rush-016 277.75 278.35 0.6 3.93 12.17 32.20 0.24 0.01 7.77

Rush-017 144.60 146.00 1.4 1.29 8.55 7.17 0.03 0.02 3.64 Rush-017 162.65 166.00 3.35 0.21 11.87 31.19 0.02 3.95 4.40

Rush-018 159.50 182.00 22.5 0.43 1.52 4.33 0.04 0.05 0.93 including 167 182 15 0.50 2.09 2.98 0.02 0.04 1.11 Rush-018 189 190.5 1.5 0.25 7.78 42.00 0.02 1.90 3.16

Rush-019 78.5 79.2 0.7 1.69 0.62 8.80 0.02 0.02 1.98 Rush-019 81 82 1 1.64 0.28 9.75 0.05 0.02 1.90 Rush-019 123 151.23 28.23 0.37 1.34 6.48 0.03 0.17 0.86 including 123 124.5 1.5 0.51 0.06 73.60 0.37 1.43 2.11 including 139 143 4 1.18 13.28 9.70 0.03 0.24 4.84





Figure 1: Rush Drillhole Overview & Results. Main Zone within the blue dashed line and the Deep Zone within the green dashed line.

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The holes reported in Table 1 above represent the remaining holes drilled on the main Rush target during the Company's winter 2026 program. Drilling successfully intersected two distinct zones: the 'Main Zone' and the 'Deep Zone', outlined above in Figure 1. Rush-014 and Rush-016 were the only holes drilled to test the 'Deep Zone', and both intersected copper-zinc-silver mineralization near the modeled plate. Casing remains in place to support a future borehole EM program, which is expected to enhance the Company's geophysical model and guide follow-up targeting.

"We are very impressed with how consistently we are seeing mineralization at Rush," commented Garrett Smith, VP Exploration for Ramp Metals. "With the addition of ground and borehole EM, we refined the geophysical model and hit mineralization in every hole drilled at Rush this year. A number of key intercepts were reported which help to show continuity between our two best drill holes from last year: Rush-001 and 010. We are also very excited to confirm copper-zinc-silver mineralization in the new 'Deep Zone', located to the west of the 'Main Zone' mineralization. Both zones remain open along strike and at depth, which presents a significant opportunity to expand the mineralized footprint at Rush."

Main Zone

All nine holes drilled at the main Rush target during this program intersected 'Main Zone' mineralization (Figure 1). Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization within, ranges from disseminated to massive within the zone, which currently extends approximately 250m along strike and remains open along strike and at depth (Figure 2).

Figures 2, 3 and 5 present preliminary numerical models generated from composited drillhole Cu assays. The coloured shells represent interpolated Cu-grade ranges between and around drillholes and are intended to illustrate the interpreted geometry and potential continuity of mineralization.



Figure 2: Rush Cross-section through the preliminary modelled Cu-enrichment shells. Drillhole assays are measured data. The modelled shells are interpretive estimates and do not represent continuously assayed volumes, geological contacts, mineral resources, or economic boundaries.

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Figure 3: 345m elevation slice through the preliminary modelled Cu-enrichment shells, showing the interpreted relationship between mineralized intervals.

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Deep Zone

Rush-014 and Rush-016, were also designed to test a deeper plate target approximately 70m west of the known mineralized trend (Figure 1), successfully confirming the potential for a second mineralized zone at Rush. Rush-014 was the first hole to intersect the 'Deep Zone', returning up to 2.76% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 7.38% Zn, 7.93 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au) over 2.7m (284.33-287m). Rush-016 followed with a high-grade interval of 7.77% CuEq (3.93% Cu, 12.17% Zn, 32.20 g/t Ag, and 0.24 g/t Au) over 0.6m (277.75-278.35m), further demonstrating the strength of this newly confirmed target. The 'Deep Zone' remains open along strike and at depth, providing a compelling opportunity to expand the Rush mineralized system.





Figure 4: Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization encountered in Rush-016 from 277.75-278m

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Preliminary numerical modelling indicates a potential connection between the 'Deep Zone' and shallower zones of copper mineralization intersected in drillholes Rush-011, Rush-012, Rush-013 and Rush-015 (Figure 5). The working model highlights prospective areas for follow-up drilling designed to test the interpreted continuity of mineralization toward surface.





Figure 5: Preliminary Composite Numerical Model. Looking ESE. Oblique three-dimensional view of the preliminary modelled Cu-enrichment shells generated from composited drillhole assays. The coloured shells represent interpolated Cu-grade ranges between and around drillholes within a user-defined model boundary; they do not represent continuously assayed volumes, geological contacts, mineral resources, or economic boundaries. Drillhole traces are shown for reference.

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Assay Status

The Company has now received and reported all drillholes completed at Rush in 2026 (Table 2). All samples from remaining unreported drillholes have been submitted to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company will report the remainder of the results once they have been received and interpreted.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations from Winter 2026 Drilling. All Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 13

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation Status Rush-011 155 134 -63 487894 6212262 464 Reported Rush-012 167 145 -55 487894 6212262 462 Reported Rush-013 218 320 -57 487952 6212167 459 Reported Rush-014 329 285 -57 487952 6212165 460 Reported Rush-015 158 137 -55 487850 6212235 450 Reported Rush-016 347 294 -57 487944 6212135 453 Reported Rush-017 296 260 -50 487944 6212135 453 Reported Rush-018 260 270 -50 487915 6212106 454 Reported Rush-019 269 280 -63 487853 6212073 462 Reported RS1-001 271 314 -59 488824 6212695 444 Assays Pending RS2-001 230 317 -57 487187 6212372 420 Assays Pending RW-001 260 136 -67 486457 6200736 410 Assays Pending RR-001 242.06 130 -54 491262 6202174 434 Assays Pending RR-002 230 135 -60 491410 6202309 448 Assays Pending Ranger-009 212 88 -53 492882 6206863 410 Assays Pending Ranger-010 173 271 -60 492882 6206863 410 Assays Pending

Table 3: Expanded Table of Results. A cutoff grade of 0.10% Cu% was used except for the inclusion of select samples

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Rush-014 86 86.5 0.17 0.13 4.60 0.02 0.04 Rush-014 86.5 87 0.15 0.07 3.60 0.01 0.06 Rush-014 87 87.5 0.65 0.10 24.80 0.07 0.10 Rush-014 87.5 88 0.11 0.07 2.30 0.03 0.08 Rush-014 90.5 91 0.11 0.07 4.20 0.02 0.11 Rush-014 91 91.5 0.12 0.06 1.90 0.01 0.12 Rush-014 95 95.5 0.12 0.16 2.10 0.01 0.23 Rush-014 96 96.5 0.22 0.07 2.20 0.00 0.22 Rush-014 140.5 140.8 0.45 0.61 4.90 0.01 0.10 Rush-014 140.8 141.3 0.75 2.10 4.50 0.01 0.02 Rush-014 208 209 0.13 0.03 13.60 0.02 0.18 Rush-014 247.35 248 0.16 0.23 1.80 0.02 0.01 Rush-014 253.5 254 0.04 1.91 0.70 0.01 0.02 Rush-014 261 261.5 0.10 0.03 2.40 0.01 0.00 Rush-014 262.85 263.6 0.18 7.35 4.50 0.01 0.01 Rush-014 272.6 273 1.56 16.99 6.80 0.06 0.03 Rush-014 274.5 275 0.17 0.06 1.30 0.01 0.01 Rush-014 275 275.5 0.10 0.03 1.10 0.01 0.01 Rush-014 279.5 279.87 0.40 0.04 3.00 0.00 0.00 Rush-014 279.87 280.2 0.18 0.02 1.40 0.00 0.03 Rush-014 280.2 280.5 0.24 0.02 1.40 0.00 0.00 Rush-014 280.5 281 0.70 0.07 4.00 0.03 0.00 Rush-014 281 281.5 0.22 0.17 1.90 0.01 0.01 Rush-014 281.5 282 0.12 0.04 1.10 0.01 0.01 Rush-014 284.3 284.7 0.21 11.81 3.50 0.01 0.04 Rush-014 284.7 285 0.56 0.67 5.20 0.02 0.08 Rush-014 285 285.5 0.11 0.10 1.90 0.01 0.04 Rush-014 285.8 286.3 0.65 9.25 7.60 0.07 0.01 Rush-014 286.3 287 0.92 2.65 6.60 0.02 0.03 Rush-016 31 32 0.10 0.05 <0.5 0.02 0.01 Rush-016 32 33 0.13 0.05 0.60 0.02 0.01 Rush-016 78 78.5 0.19 0.02 1.60 0.06 0.01 Rush-016 93 94 0.02 0.31 6.90 0.02 0.17 Rush-016 101.5 102 0.21 0.07 2.00 0.12 0.06 Rush-016 102.5 103 0.36 0.14 3.20 0.01 0.06 Rush-016 103 103.5 0.43 0.23 4.00 0.03 0.09 Rush-016 111 111.5 0.24 0.13 2.30 0.00 0.09 Rush-016 111.5 112 0.17 0.10 1.20 0.00 0.09 Rush-016 112 112.5 0.17 0.18 1.40 0.00 0.09 Rush-016 112.5 113 0.30 3.64 7.20 0.01 0.05 Rush-016 113 113.72 0.14 0.07 3.30 0.00 0.20 Rush-016 113.72 114.37 2.07 8.06 12.20 0.03 0.02 Rush-016 114.37 114.9 0.82 8.82 5.70 0.01 0.01 Rush-016 125 126 0.11 0.16 1.60 0.00 0.04 Rush-016 197 198 0.07 0.02 5.70 0.00 0.25 Rush-016 198 199 0.14 0.06 7.40 0.01 0.40 Rush-016 199 200 0.21 0.05 18.50 0.03 0.39 Rush-016 200 201 0.18 0.03 10.40 0.01 0.64 Rush-016 201 202 0.21 0.03 13.20 0.02 0.91 Rush-016 202 203 0.18 0.04 10.70 0.02 0.96 Rush-016 203 204 0.21 0.03 11.30 0.02 1.07 Rush-016 205 206 0.14 0.03 13.60 0.04 0.40 Rush-016 277 277.75 0.18 0.45 2.50 0.02 0.03 Rush-016 277.75 278.35 3.93 12.17 32.20 0.24 0.01 Rush-017 62.5 63 0.63 0.09 2.80 0.01 0.02 Rush-017 63.5 64 0.14 0.08 0.90 0.01 0.02 Rush-017 64.5 65 0.45 0.06 10.60 0.07 0.02 Rush-017 65 65.5 0.37 0.05 8.40 0.04 0.03 Rush-017 66.23 67 1.17 0.06 21.20 0.11 0.02 Rush-017 106 106.5 0.12 0.06 2.00 0.01 0.01 Rush-017 106.5 107 0.16 0.03 3.20 0.02 0.01 Rush-017 109 110 0.12 0.02 0.70 0.02 0.01 Rush-017 125 126 0.16 0.05 2.10 0.01 0.01 Rush-017 144.6 145 3.70 5.61 16.80 0.08 0.04 Rush-017 145 145.5 0.58 10.21 4.50 0.01 0.01 Rush-017 145.5 146 0.68 8.13 4.60 0.02 0.04 Rush-017 146 146.5 0.10 0.10 2.30 0.00 0.16 Rush-017 146.5 147 0.19 0.25 8.00 0.02 0.21 Rush-017 147 147.5 0.10 0.23 80.70 0.11 7.20 Rush-017 147.5 148 0.29 0.29 6.90 0.01 0.21 Rush-017 148 148.5 0.18 0.19 3.00 0.01 0.21 Rush-017 148.5 149 0.13 0.06 1.20 0.00 0.05 Rush-017 154.5 155 0.05 0.05 19.10 0.01 0.73 Rush-017 158.5 159 0.14 0.21 1.10 0.00 0.09 Rush-017 159 159.5 0.11 0.26 4.90 0.01 0.28 Rush-017 161.5 162 0.17 0.09 3.90 0.01 0.15 Rush-017 162 162.65 0.11 0.07 1.00 0.00 0.15 Rush-017 162.65 163.15 0.26 10.56 42.90 0.03 4.82 Rush-017 163.15 163.65 0.07 20.69 33.40 0.03 4.89 Rush-017 163.65 164.15 0.14 13.38 33.20 0.02 4.36 Rush-017 164.15 164.65 0.07 19.35 53.40 0.02 7.09 Rush-017 164.65 165.15 0.20 7.69 32.40 0.02 3.91 Rush-017 165.15 165.65 0.63 3.01 5.80 0.02 0.50 Rush-017 165.65 166 0.04 6.88 11.20 0.01 1.31 Rush-017 166 166.5 0.13 0.04 1.90 0.00 0.17 Rush-017 166.5 167 0.11 0.05 0.90 0.00 0.14 Rush-017 168 169 0.14 0.19 2.40 0.00 0.13 Rush-017 169 170 0.09 0.04 8.50 0.01 0.27 Rush-017 173 174 0.12 0.01 5.20 0.01 0.25 Rush-017 185 186 0.12 0.04 2.30 0.01 0.06 Rush-017 189 190 0.15 0.03 <0.5 0.00 0.03 Rush-017 191 192 0.19 0.04 1.30 0.01 0.12 Rush-017 195 196 0.11 0.06 3.50 0.01 0.13 Rush-017 198 199 0.28 0.09 18.90 0.03 1.18 Rush-017 200 201 0.30 0.05 16.30 0.03 1.07 Rush-017 201 202 0.20 0.02 12.10 0.02 0.55 Rush-017 210 211 0.16 0.03 13.20 0.02 0.48 Rush-018 125 125.5 0.10 0.02 1.60 0.01 0.01 Rush-018 143.4 143.75 0.26 6.87 1.40 0.01 0.01 Rush-018 159.5 160 0.27 0.46 20.60 0.08 0.22 Rush-018 160 160.5 0.50 0.21 20.10 0.04 0.27 Rush-018 160.5 161 0.23 2.14 4.90 0.01 0.07 Rush-018 161 161.5 0.24 0.47 2.50 0.02 0.02 Rush-018 161.5 162 0.19 0.27 3.00 0.03 0.05 Rush-018 162 162.5 0.13 0.06 3.20 0.01 0.06 Rush-018 163 163.5 0.46 0.39 10.60 0.09 0.05 Rush-018 163.5 164 1.50 0.55 26.00 0.51 0.05 Rush-018 164 164.5 0.11 0.07 2.20 0.05 0.05 Rush-018 164.5 165 0.21 0.03 3.30 0.07 0.07 Rush-018 165.5 166 0.37 0.29 5.20 0.05 0.11 Rush-018 166 166.5 0.16 0.04 1.30 0.03 0.04 Rush-018 166.5 167 0.14 0.70 1.10 0.08 0.03 Rush-018 167 167.5 0.28 1.72 1.00 0.01 0.01 Rush-018 167.5 168 0.28 2.14 5.00 0.12 0.06 Rush-018 168 168.5 0.50 0.31 3.60 0.01 0.05 Rush-018 169 169.5 1.97 0.96 7.00 0.01 0.02 Rush-018 169.5 170 0.56 2.26 3.00 0.01 0.03 Rush-018 170.5 171 0.49 1.09 2.00 0.01 0.02 Rush-018 171 171.5 1.14 1.95 5.00 0.02 0.03 Rush-018 171.5 172 0.28 0.93 1.60 0.00 0.02 Rush-018 172 172.5 0.32 0.54 2.30 0.00 0.03 Rush-018 172.5 173 0.34 0.36 5.80 0.03 0.17 Rush-018 173 173.5 0.10 0.11 3.20 0.01 0.06 Rush-018 173.5 174 1.00 2.40 5.00 0.02 0.03 Rush-018 174 174.5 0.47 0.16 2.90 0.01 0.04 Rush-018 174.5 175 0.29 0.10 1.80 0.01 0.03 Rush-018 175.5 176 0.40 0.09 2.40 0.07 0.07 Rush-018 176 176.5 0.53 0.31 3.30 0.02 0.05 Rush-018 177.25 177.75 1.33 14.44 4.00 0.03 0.02 Rush-018 177.75 178.25 0.57 15.17 3.00 0.01 0.01 Rush-018 178.25 178.75 0.50 9.36 3.00 0.01 0.02 Rush-018 178.75 179.25 1.19 4.43 5.00 0.07 0.03 Rush-018 180 180.5 0.81 0.15 8.10 0.01 0.04 Rush-018 180.5 181 0.50 0.11 2.60 0.01 0.05 Rush-018 181 181.5 0.32 0.04 2.00 0.01 0.03 Rush-018 181.5 182 0.53 0.08 2.80 0.02 0.05 Rush-018 185 186 0.10 0.04 0.60 0.00 0.06 Rush-018 189 189.5 0.21 11.33 44.00 0.01 1.76 Rush-018 189.5 190 0.38 4.46 63.00 0.04 3.03 Rush-018 190 190.5 0.15 7.56 19.00 0.01 0.91 Rush-019 78 78.5 0.10 0.05 0.70 0.00 0.02 Rush-019 78.5 79.2 1.69 0.62 8.80 0.02 0.02 Rush-019 80 80.5 0.22 0.07 1.80 0.02 0.03 Rush-019 80.5 81 0.17 0.06 1.10 0.01 0.02 Rush-019 81 81.5 2.17 0.21 12.80 0.03 0.02 Rush-019 81.5 82 1.12 0.35 6.70 0.08 0.02 Rush-019 82.5 83 0.18 0.08 1.00 0.01 0.03 Rush-019 105 106 0.18 0.04 10.70 0.02 0.26 Rush-019 106 107 0.07 0.03 6.30 0.01 0.20 Rush-019 107 108 0.08 0.04 2.90 0.01 0.03 Rush-019 108 109 0.24 0.05 16.60 0.02 0.66 Rush-019 109 110 0.36 0.05 26.60 0.04 0.93 Rush-019 120 121 0.09 0.02 14.20 0.03 0.24 Rush-019 123 123.5 0.28 0.04 31.50 0.11 0.87 Rush-019 123.5 124 0.59 0.06 87.20 0.53 1.59 Rush-019 124 124.5 0.65 0.07 102.10 0.48 1.84 Rush-019 125.5 126 0.16 0.04 0.70 0.00 0.03 Rush-019 126 126.5 0.26 0.09 1.20 0.00 0.01 Rush-019 126.5 127 0.50 0.04 1.30 0.01 0.01 Rush-019 127 127.5 2.48 0.14 9.20 0.01 0.02 Rush-019 127.5 128 0.90 0.14 3.70 0.02 0.02 Rush-019 128 128.5 0.33 0.09 1.50 0.00 0.03 Rush-019 128.5 129 1.19 0.09 4.60 0.02 0.03 Rush-019 129.5 130 0.23 0.06 1.30 0.01 0.03 Rush-019 130 130.5 0.31 0.09 1.30 0.01 0.04 Rush-019 130.5 131 0.15 0.44 0.80 0.00 0.03 Rush-019 131 131.5 0.28 3.60 1.70 0.01 0.07 Rush-019 131.5 132 0.74 1.58 3.10 0.01 0.06 Rush-019 132 132.75 0.10 0.43 0.80 0.00 0.04 Rush-019 132.75 133.25 0.42 7.10 1.60 0.01 0.01 Rush-019 133.25 133.75 0.38 2.71 2.00 0.01 0.02 Rush-019 133.75 134.25 0.77 7.53 1.90 0.01 0.02 Rush-019 134.25 135 0.61 0.08 3.70 0.01 0.09 Rush-019 135 135.5 1.27 0.08 5.40 0.01 0.06 Rush-019 136 136.5 0.11 0.13 <0.5 0.00 0.03 Rush-019 136.5 137 0.28 0.13 1.20 0.01 0.02 Rush-019 137 137.5 0.12 0.03 <0.5 0.00 0.02 Rush-019 138.5 139 0.27 0.13 1.10 0.00 0.04 Rush-019 139 139.5 1.10 0.76 3.50 0.01 0.06 Rush-019 139.5 140 0.41 8.64 3.60 0.03 0.02 Rush-019 140 140.5 0.26 13.17 2.50 0.01 0.02 Rush-019 140.5 141 0.31 0.16 1.50 0.00 0.03 Rush-019 141 141.5 0.13 0.08 3.40 0.01 0.13 Rush-019 141.5 142 0.17 0.12 12.10 0.02 0.69 Rush-019 142 142.5 0.29 0.44 4.50 0.01 0.08 Rush-019 142.5 143 0.22 14.47 3.00 0.01 0.09 Rush-019 144.5 145 0.19 0.03 1.30 0.01 0.11 Rush-019 145 145.5 0.27 0.02 1.30 0.00 0.05 Rush-019 145.5 146 0.17 0.03 1.00 0.01 0.12 Rush-019 146 146.5 0.10 0.05 2.20 0.00 0.24 Rush-019 146.5 147 0.26 1.26 11.50 0.02 0.40 Rush-019 147 147.5 0.27 5.30 6.00 0.01 0.30 Rush-019 148 148.5 0.18 0.10 2.80 0.09 0.16 Rush-019 148.5 149 0.24 0.21 3.40 0.01 0.17 Rush-019 149 149.5 0.20 1.34 3.80 0.01 0.17 Rush-019 149.5 150 0.10 1.40 2.00 0.00 0.11 Rush-019 150 150.73 1.05 2.27 5.30 0.01 0.10 Rush-019 150.73 151.23 0.31 0.09 2.60 0.01 0.10 Rush-019 151.23 152 0.16 0.04 2.10 0.01 0.12 Rush-019 152 153 0.15 0.06 9.80 0.02 0.62

Debt Settlements

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to settle outstanding accounts payable in the aggregate amount of $57,227.43 owing to certain creditors through the issuance of 204,383 common shares of the Company (collectively, the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.28 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The board of directors and management of the Company believe that the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company because it will allow the Company to preserve its cash to fund future operations. No new Control Person (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) will be created pursuant to the Debt Settlement.

The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-month and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

All drill core was logged and photographed on-site. The core was then sawn, with half-core samples placed in sealed bags for shipment to the laboratory and the remaining half retained in the core box. QAQC samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. Samples were transported by Manitoulin Transport to BV at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.

Drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush are analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au) and MA300 packages, for gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice. Copper, zinc, and lead over limits were re-assayed using BV's MA370 package, a multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES finish.

Copper-equivalent grades were calculated using metal prices of US$5.00/lb copper, US$1.30/lb zinc, US$0.85/lb lead, US$3,500/oz gold and US$45.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recoveries of 80% were assumed for all metals. The assumed recoveries have not been confirmed by metallurgical test work, and CuEq values are presented for comparative purposes only. The following equation is used to calculate CuEq values: CuEq = copper(%) + (zinc(%) x 0.260) + (silver(g/t) x 0.0131) + (gold(g/t) x 1.021) + (lead(%) x 0.170.

Modelling Methodology

The preliminary Cu-grade models were generated using 1m downhole composites of drillhole Cu assays. The composited data were log-transformed and interpolated within a user-defined model boundary using an anisotropic radial basis function, which accounts for greater grade continuity along the interpreted mineralized trend than across it. The resulting shells represent interpolated Cu-grade ranges between and around drillholes and are intended for geological interpretation and drill targeting. They do not represent continuously assayed volumes, geological contacts, mineral resources, or economic boundaries.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals Inc., and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan copper-gold district. The Company currently has a high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m, and a new Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag VMS discovery at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,689 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities and the Debt Settlement.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Debt Settlement; requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307615

Source: Ramp Metals Inc.