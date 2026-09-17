Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Among 10 Companies Invited to Present at PepsiCo Sustainability Innovation Hub 2026

Chief Revenue Officer Eric Appelman to present Hydrochemolytic Technology as a chemical recycling solution for polyolefin-rich waste plastics, with a focus on flexible and multilayer packaging, to PepsiCo global sustainability, packaging, and innovation teams

LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that it has been invited to present at the second edition of the PepsiCo Sustainability Innovation Hub, taking place September 23, 2026, at Hábitat CDMX in Mexico City.

Highlights

Aduro is one of 10 companies invited to participate in the second edition of the PepsiCo Sustainability Innovation Hub on September 23, 2026, at Hábitat CDMX in Mexico City.

The event provides direct engagement with PepsiCo teams from LATAM and the broader global organization, including sustainability, packaging, innovation, and related technical and business functions.

Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer, will present Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT") as a chemical recycling pathway for complex, polyolefin-rich flexible films and multilayer plastic packaging, formats that have limited compatibility with established recycling pathways.

Participants are asked to address a defined PepsiCo challenge and present the proposed solution, potential value, economics, scalability, and possible areas for further exploration.

The presentation will reference Aduro's ongoing work with ECOCE in Mexico evaluating representative flexible and multilayer plastic feedstocks. The program is progressing through laboratory-scale HCT testing and, if results support progression, subsequent testing in the Company's Next Generation Process ("NGP") Pilot Plant.

Technology development continues at Aduro's NGP Pilot Plant in Canada, with operating data informing the design of the planned 10,000 metric-tonne-per-year first-of-a-kind ("FOAK") industrial plant at Chemelot in the Netherlands.

The Innovation Hub brings external innovators into direct engagement with PepsiCo teams from LATAM and the broader global organization, including sustainability, packaging, innovation, and related technical and business functions. The event gives PepsiCo teams an opportunity to learn about emerging technologies, exchange perspectives with innovators and explore approaches relevant to packaging and other sustainability challenges.

Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer of Aduro, will present HCT as a chemical recycling solution for polyolefin-rich waste plastics. HCT is being developed to convert polyethylene and polypropylene into hydrocarbon intermediates that can be returned to the plastics value chain and to expand the range of mixed waste streams suitable for chemical recycling.

Within this broader application, the presentation will focus on flexible films, multilayer plastic packaging, and other complex polyolefin-rich streams. These formats are engineered by combining materials to deliver properties such as barrier protection, strength, sealability and product protection. At end of life, however, tightly bonded layers and incompatible materials can make separation and conventional mechanical recycling challenging, affecting process efficiency and recyclate quality.

Aduro will reference its ongoing work with ECOCE in Mexico as technical context for its discussion of flexible and multilayer plastic packaging. ECOCE is a packaging collection and recycling association that includes PepsiCo among its members. The Aduro-ECOCE program is evaluating representative flexible and multilayer plastic feedstocks through laboratory-scale HCT testing and, if results support progression, subsequent testing in the NGP Pilot Plant.

The Innovation Hub format asks participants to address a defined PepsiCo challenge and present the proposed solution, potential value, economics, scalability, and possible areas for further exploration. Aduro will use this framework to present how its ongoing HCT development program applies to polyolefin-rich packaging streams, including the technical considerations for processing these materials and scaling the technology toward industrial application. Any future engagement between Aduro and PepsiCo would be subject to separate evaluation, decision-making and agreement by the parties.

Aduro is advancing HCT through its NGP Pilot Plant in Canada, where operating data are informing the design and development of the planned 10,000 metric-tonne-per-year first-of-a-kind Plant at Chemelot in the Netherlands.

Participation in the Innovation Hub provides Aduro with an opportunity to bring ongoing technical work on complex packaging streams into direct discussion with a major participant in the global packaging value chain. These discussions can provide industry perspectives on technical and commercial requirements that inform the continued development and commercialization of HCT.

"The value of the Innovation Hub is the opportunity to engage directly with PepsiCo teams around a defined packaging challenge," said Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer of Aduro. "HCT is being developed to address a broad range of polyolefin-rich waste plastics, and this event allows us to discuss how that capability could apply to complex flexible and multilayer packaging with a major participant in the global packaging value chain. Our work with ECOCE provides relevant technical context from representative streams in Mexico. Bringing those perspectives together helps us better understand the technical and commercial requirements that matter to industry as we continue to advance HCT."

"Advancing circular packaging solutions requires collaboration across the value chain and continued exploration of emerging technologies," said Carolina Vega, Senior Manager, Circular Economy Packaging & Recycling LATAM at PepsiCo. "The Sustainability Innovation Hub provides an opportunity for PepsiCo teams to engage with innovators, exchange perspectives, and better understand potential approaches to addressing packaging sustainability challenges. We appreciate the participation of organizations that bring diverse ideas and technical expertise to these discussions."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century. For further information, visit www.adurocleantech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Aduro's planned participation in the PepsiCo Sustainability Innovation Hub 2026; the expected objectives and potential benefits of the event; the Company's presentation of Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT") and its potential application to flexible films and multilayer plastic packaging; the ongoing evaluation of flexible and multilayer plastic feedstocks through the Company's work with ECOCE; the potential progression of representative packaging materials through the Company's laboratory and pilot-scale development program; the potential for future discussions or other engagement with PepsiCo following separate evaluation and decision-making processes; and the Company's broader technology development and commercialization activities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes to the timing or scope of the Innovation Hub; the possibility that Aduro's participation may not result in any further engagement or commercial arrangements with PepsiCo; the results of technical evaluation of flexible and multilayer plastic feedstocks; technology development and scale-up risks; the ability to secure and maintain required commercial, feedstock, and strategic relationships; changes in market, regulatory, or economic conditions; availability of capital; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, Aduro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.





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