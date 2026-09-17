Wayflyer, the global working capital provider for small businesses, today announced a $50 million corporate debt facility with Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN), a leading international alternative asset manager focused on private credit.

This debt facility is about expanding the pool of growth capital available to Wayflyer. This enables it to meet the rising demands from small businesses for its working capital, whilst also being able to invest in emerging growth areas such as expanding its AI capability 'Intelligence' acquired earlier this year.

The agreement follows a run of capital markets activity. In July, Wayflyer announced a $1.5 billion forward flow arrangement with Fortress Investment Group, extending its total funding capacity to deploy up to $4.5 billion over the next 24 months. It also announced a $250m credit facility with ATLAS SP Partners in February. Since launching in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed more than $6 billion in working capital to thousands of brands worldwide.

"The foundational work of building a capital stack lets us meet the growing demands of the market for our working capital. We're thankful for the partnership with Trinity, who understands what we are building and moved quickly. This facility gives us the room to fuel our next phase of growth, and invest our own capital in emerging growth areas," said Aidan Corbett, CEO and co-founder of Wayflyer

For Trinity Capital, the transaction extends a European lending programme run from its London office. The firm has deployed more than $6.2 billion across over 490 investments* since it was founded in 2008, and has built out its presence outside the United States over the past two years.

"We believe Wayflyer is reshaping how small businesses access growth capital, using performance data to put funding in founders' hands far faster than conventional models allow," said Craig Fox, Managing Director of Originations, Tech Lending at Trinity Capital. "We're proud to partner with the Wayflyer team and grow that relationship as Trinity's European platform continues to expand."

"Wayflyer represents the kind of company we look to support: one with strong, scaled operations that provides capital to businesses traditional providers overlook. We look forward to backing the team through this next phase of growth," said Steven Lambe, Managing Director of Asset Based Lending at Trinity Capital.

*(as of June 30, 2026)

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer is a working capital provider that empowers small businesses to scale with fast, flexible, and non-dilutive funding. By combining capital with data-driven insights, and AI-powered business intelligence, Wayflyer helps small businesses better understand their performance, optimize cash flow, and make smarter decisions about where and how to grow. Since its launch in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed over $7 billion in working capital to thousands of brands worldwide. For more information, visit wayflyer.com.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Tech Lending, Equipment Finance, Healthcare Life Sciences, Sponsor Finance, and Asset Based Lending. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $6.2 billion across over 490 investments since inception in 2008 (as of June 30, 2026). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917676057/en/

Contacts:

Wayflyer media contact: Lewis Jones, Head of Communications press@wayflyer.com

Trinity Capital Inc. media contact: Donnie Hogan, VP, Marketing Communications Dhogan@trinitycapital.com