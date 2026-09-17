In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 406% at $7.26 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - up 97% at $3.95 Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - up 30% at $227.80 Veea Inc. (VEEA) - up 30% at $7.95 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 26% at $11.62 RTB Digital, Inc. (RTB) - up 23% at $10.95 MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDW) - up 20% at $9.35 Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (HBNB) - up 20% at $6.16 Gloo Holdings, Inc. (GLOO) - up 16% at $4.71 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 7% at $2.90

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) - down 51% at $3.25 Delixy Holdings Limited (DLXY) - down 45% at $1.26 Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) - down 27% at $2.58 Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - down 22% at $7.03 Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) - down 13% at $11.65 Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) - down 12% at $10.87 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) - down 10% at $1.16 Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) - down 10% at $1.09 My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) - down 9% at $1.79 USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY) - down 7% at $6.03

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX