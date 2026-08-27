In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) - up 17% at $157.85 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - up 16% at $5.98 Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) - up 15% at $30.59 Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) - up 14% at $6.43 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) - up 10% at $226.01 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) - up 9% at $205.44 Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) - up 9% at $52.70 AXT, Inc. (AXTI) - up 8% at $70.80 Funko, Inc. (FNKO) - up 8% at $6.88 Dollar General Corporation (DG) - up 7% at $132.06

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE) - down 25% at $5.13 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) - down 15% at $33.33 The Wendy's Company (WEN) - down 14% at $7.75 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) - down 13% at $8.08 Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) - down 13% at $5.13 HP Inc. (HPQ) - down 12% at $26.77 Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation (LUCK) - down 12% at $5.95 Expion360 Inc. (XPON) - down 11% at $8.14 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - down 8% at $15.54 BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) - down 6% at $3.60

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX