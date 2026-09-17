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AK

WKN: 893730 | ISIN: FR0000053027 | Ticker-Symbol: MW4
Stuttgart
17.09.26 | 18:03
5,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
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AKWEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
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AKWEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
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5,8006,36018:24
Actusnews Wire
17.09.2026 17:53 Uhr
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AKWEL: Net income of EUR 10.5m in the first-half of 2026

Champfromier, Thursday 17 September 2026

NET INCOME OF €10.5M IN THE FIRST-HALF OF 2026

Current operating margin of 4.3% of revenue

Restated net cash of €123.7M at 30 June 2026

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), a systems and equipment supplier to the automotive and heavy-duty vehicle industries, specialising in fluid management, mechanisms and structural components for electric vehicles, published its 2026 half-year results, approved by the Management Board on 11 September 2026. Audit reports are in the process of being issued.

Consolidated data - in € millions30/06/202630/06/2025Var. in %
Revenue415.0510.6-18.7%
EBITDA35.86.5+452.2%
Current operating income18.027.8-35.3%
Current operating margin4.3%5.4%-1.1 pt
Operating income15.926.8-40.6%
Financial income0.4(1.9)-122.8%
Net result (group share)10.513.6-22.7%
Net margin2.5%2.7%-0.2 pt

HALF-YEAR REVENUE DOWN 18.7%

AKWEL recorded consolidated revenue of €415.0M in the first half of the 2026 financial year, down 18.7%, or 16.9% on a like-for-like basis, with an unfavourable currency impact of €9.4M.

CONTROLLED OPERATING PROFITABILITY

Business volumes were down significantly, due, on the one hand, to the scheduled end of production of standard SCR tanks, and, on the other hand, to the cancellation, postponement, or scaling back of several projects by manufacturer customers in a still highly uncertain and volatile global automotive market. Against this challenging backdrop, AKWEL demonstrated resilience, with profitability remaining under control. Efficiency gains, the ability to adapt its cost base to business levels and effective inventory management helped offset restructuring costs, increases in payroll costs and higher raw material and component costs resulting from geopolitical tensions.

Gross operating surplus reached €35.8M and current operating income €18.0M, i.e., a current operating margin of 4.3% of revenue, a contained decline of 1.1 points. Operating income was down to €15.9M. After a tax charge of €5.9M, net profit amounted to €10.5M in the first half of the financial year, representing a net margin of 2.5% of revenue, down 0.2 percentage points.

RESTATED NET CASH OF €123.7M

With a €+11.2M change in WCR, mainly attributable to higher inventories, and capital expenditure of €16.0M (vs. €19.0M in the first half of 2025), restated net cash, including €11.8M of lease liabilities and €36.1M in term deposits, stood at €123.7M at 30 June 2026, compared with €133.0M at 31 December 2025.

AKWEL also issued a correction regarding the level of net cash excluding lease liabilities published in its half-year revenue release, with the corrected amount standing at €99.3M (vs. €98.1M reported in July).

2026 OUTLOOK

In its most recent publication, the Group indicated that it expected revenue to decline by between 12% and 15% over the full 2026 financial year, taking into account a less unfavourable base effect in the second half. This projection remains unchanged but should be viewed against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty, driven by the contraction of certain markets, increasingly strong competition between vehicle manufacturers, persistent geopolitical instability and potential changes in the mix of electric, petrol and diesel combustion engines and hybrid powertrains.

Next press release: revenue for the third quarter of 2026, Thursday 05 November 2026, after markets close.
An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management, mechanisms and structural components for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this by relying on state-of-the-art industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.
Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs 8,000 people worldwide.

Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000053027 - Reuters: AKW.PA - Bloomberg: AKW:FP
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100284-2026-09-17_akwel_res-s12026_en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.