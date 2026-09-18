Chery Auto: Building on Global Progress, LEPAS Set to Launch Its First Global Elegant Lifestyle Week

WUHU, China, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS is set to launch its first LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week this October. Since its debut as a new independent brand in 2025, LEPAS has begun its global rollout of products and brand presence, entering the global spotlight.

In 2026, as LEPAS launched its brand and delivered vehicles worldwide, it welcomed its first customers, bringing "Drive Your Elegance" into their everyday lives.





From its first encounters with global media to its first customers, LEPAS is building deeper connections worldwide. As the brand moves from being seen globally to being experienced by customers, LEPAS is creating ongoing opportunities for dialogue and co-creation, listening and responding to diverse market needs. This October, LEPAS will launch its first LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week under the theme "Together in Elegance." Users worldwide will participate in brand co-creation and technology experiences, exchange ideas and explore the many meanings of "elegance."

For LEPAS, the first customers are taking the brand-customer relationship beyond a single purchase and toward an ongoing experience - from one-way communication to active participation. Aesthetic preferences, driving and riding experiences, and vehicle feedback across cultures provide insights into local adaptation and inform LEPAS's continued refinement of its product portfolio and service quality. By listening and responding, LEPAS is deepening its understanding of user needs and tailoring its products, services and experiences across markets.





Throughout this process, LEPAS remains committed to "elegance" and shaping it with customers. LEPAS engages customers through product experiences, in-person events and co-creation, sharing diverse cultural expressions and perspectives on life while enriching "elegance" through dialogue. Through art, sports and community initiatives, LEPAS also integrates into local life and works with customers across different fields to explore more possibilities for elegant living, with co-creation supporting its continued exploration of global markets.

Building on this foundation, LEPAS will bring together users from different markets at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, giving them an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences and contribute to the continued development of LEPAS's products, services and brand. Global communication and user co-creation extend beyond a single event, helping LEPAS maintain connections with users and explore global markets.

In October 2026, the first LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week will officially begin. The event will showcase LEPAS's global progress and bring together users, partners and industry guests to explore diverse expressions of "elegance" and contribute to the brand's future. It will mark a new starting point for LEPAS - from global rollout toward sustained user connections and a new phase of co-creation. Users will move beyond experiencing LEPAS products to become participants and storytellers in the brand's journey, joining LEPAS as Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners to co-create elegant living.

Building on its progress worldwide, LEPAS looks ahead to a new chapter with its global community. More stories of LEPAS and users shaping elegant lifestyles together are yet to come.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.



Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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