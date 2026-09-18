

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British education group Pearson Plc. (PSO,PSON.L), announced on Friday that it has acquired Baltimore-based assessment technology provider ITS, strengthening its global assessment and verification capabilities with proven technology and talent. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The deal expands Pearson's professional assessment offerings, adding remote testing, proctoring, performance-based assessment and continuous certification services. ITS will join Pearson Professional Assessments, building on a longstanding commercial partnership.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Pearson were up 0.06 percent, changing hands at $16.01, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.57 percent higher.



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