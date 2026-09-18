Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Secures Commercial Agreement for OnTraq with Major European Football Club

Qualisys has signed a commercial agreement for OnTraq, its end-to-end markerless motion capture system for elite athlete assessment, with a major football club in the Premier League.

OnTraq is Qualisys' proprietary, end-to-end markerless analysis system for athlete baseline testing and ongoing performance monitoring. It solves a long-standing industry trade-off - research-grade accuracy that used to require extensive setup, or fast tools that sacrificed data quality. OnTraq delivers both: teams can assess a full roster of approximately 20 athletes in 30 minutes, giving athletes objective insights and coaches reliable data for training design, load management, and return-to-play decisions.

"This agreement puts OnTraq in one of the most demanding environments in sport, and it's exactly where we want to prove its value as we grow into elite sports as a market," says Ingemar Pettersson, CEO.

The club will run OnTraq as part of its regular testing routine, tracking player readiness and recovery without adding time or complexity to existing training and matchday schedules.

"Signing with a major club in the Premier League is exactly the validation we built OnTraq for - giving performance staff reliable, repeatable data without adding time or complexity to their day," says Magnus Berlander, CTO.

Launched in January 2026, OnTraq is a strategic investment in markerless technology and a new customer group -elite sports organizations. The platform is delivered through a licensed subscription model, building recurring revenue for Qualisys as adoption grows across more teams.

For more information please contact:

Ingemar Pettersson, CEO

E-mail: Ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.com

Magnus Berlander, CTO

E-post: Magnus.Berlander@qualisys.com

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)

Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2023. The clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.