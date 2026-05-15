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WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091 | Ticker-Symbol: R0A
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 09:08
3,945 Euro
-6,63 % -0,280
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Q1 Interim Report

Qualisys Holding AB hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 30, 2026. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on Qualisys website. Below is a summary of the report.

Resilient Performance

The first quarter was a challenging period, as anticipated and noted in our previous report, and developed broadly in line with what we assumed in the current global uncertainties. Against this backdrop, we maintained tight cost control to offset the impact of lower volumes as far as possible.

Order intake came in broadly flat year-on-year, a resilient result given the challenging macroeconomic environment and currency headwind. Our expansion into new customer segments and geographies is further strengthening both our growth platform and business diversification.

The launch of OnTraq has generated strong interest from elite sports teams and other key target customers, and we look forward to sharing further updates on our markerless motion capture business in the coming quarters.

We remain fully committed to our medium-term targets of 15% annual growth and 20% EBIT margin over a business cycle, and nothing in this quarter changes our conviction in that direction. For 2026 specifically, reaching the growth target requires a strong second half - and we believe the conditions for that are improving, with a growing order backlog and improving regional momentum. The second half of the year is typically our strongest period.

First Quarter (January-March)

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 40.0 million (59.0), corresponding to a decrease of 32.2 percent, adjusted for currency effects 25 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -3.6 million (5.6).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK -3.6 million (7.0).
  • Net profit amounted to SEK -3.6 million (1.2)
  • Earnings per share of SEK 0.36 (0.12)
  • Cash flow from operating activities after investments amounted to SEK 0.1 million (-2.3).

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Holm, CFO
E-mail: Magnus.Holm@qualisys.com
Ingemar Pettersson, CEO
E-mail: Ingemar.Pettersson@qualisys.se

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2026. The clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

This information is information that Qualisys Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-15 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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