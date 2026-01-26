Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Launches OnTraq, Redefining Functional Assessment in Elite Sport

Qualisys, a global leader in Motion Capture technology, today announced the official launch of OnTraq, an end-to-end markerless analysis system designed to redefine how elite sports organizations conduct athlete baseline testing.

Following a six-month deployment across professional teams, universities, and high-performance centers, OnTraq is now available as a subscription-based platform for broader rollout across elite sports organizations. The system delivers high-quality functional assessments at scale and supports ongoing performance monitoring - making assessments faster and more efficient for both athletes and coaching staff.

"OnTraq will bring significant value for elite sports teams," said Ingemar Pettersson, CEO of Qualisys. "We see the global sports industry growing, and more importantly, expanding its adoption in technology. Teams are actively seeking more efficient and integrated ways to monitor athletes, and OnTraq meets that demand directly."

For years, elite sports organizations have faced a familiar compromise: research-grade motion capture systems offer accuracy but require extensive setup and specialist operation, while faster tools sacrifice consistency and data quality. OnTraq removes this tradeoff. Powered by Qualisys' proprietary technology, teams can assess a full roster of 20 athletes in approximately 30 minutes, producing consistent, repeatable results without disrupting training schedules.

The streamlined workflow provides athletes with objective, individualized insights while giving coaches and performance staff immediate access to reliable data to support training design, planning and adjustment of training, and return-to-play decisions.

"OnTraq is the result of years of collaboration between product experts and core technology engineering," said Magnus Berlander, CTO of Qualisys. "We built it for elite sports teams, where staff need accurate, repeatable insights in minimal time. OnTraq delivers the precision Qualisys is known for in an intuitive system, giving coaches immediate, easy-to-use access to actionable data."

During the six-month beta period, OnTraq consistently exceeded expectations in high-volume settings. Individual sites completed hundreds of assessments within a single week without requiring technical support, highlighting both the robustness of the system and its ease of use in real-world performance environments.

"Early feedback fundamentally shaped the product," said Oskar Lindh, Product Manager for OnTraq. "What to measure, how results should be presented, and how quickly staff need to act on the data-all of that came directly from performance teams. OnTraq reflects how elite staff actually work."

OnTraq features patent-pending automatic movement detection technology, positioning it to reshape routine functional assessments across elite sport. The system has already attracted interest from clubs competing at the highest levels in Europe and North America, including the Premier League, Serie A, NFL, and MLS.

OnTraq is available immediately as a subscription-based service with Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers.

