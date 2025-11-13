Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Q3 Interim Report July - September 2025

Qualisys Holding AB hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on Qualisys website. Below is a summary of the report.

Long-term focus and sustainable growth

CEO Ingemar Pettersson comments: The nature of our business is volatile and largely dependent on when orders are received and when projects can be realized over time. The turnover and results for the third quarter reflect this and are characterized by both challenges and progress. Toward the end of the period, we noted growing optimism internationally, which has resulted in several projects being initiated and an improved order situation. This now gives us a transparent and predictable starting position for the fourth quarter. For the full year, I still consider our financial targets to be achievable.

Third quarter 2025

(July-September)

• Net sales amounted to SEK 54.3 million (63.0), corresponding to a decrease of

13.8 percent. Currency adjusted decrease was 8.2 percent.

• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 8.0 million (15.8).

• Net profit amounted to SEK 6.2 million (12.0), corresponding to earnings per share before/ after dilution of SEK 0.62 (1.20) *.

• Cash flow from operating activities after investments amounted to SEK -2.1 million (6.8).

First nine months of 2025

(January-September)

• Net sales amounted to SEK 169.0 million (164.5) corresponding to an increase of 2.7 percent. Currency adjusted increase was 5.9 percent.

• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 17.1 million (21.7).

• Net profit amounted to SEK 10.1 million (17.6), corresponding to earnings per share before/ after dilution to SEK 1.01 (1.76)*.

• Cash flow from operating activities after investments amounted to SEK 4.7 million (22.9).

* Per January 10, 2025 there was a split registered of 1/10,000 shares.

Qualisys Q3 Report can be found on Qualisys website Financial reports and presentations - Qualisys Investors

For more information, please contact:

Ingemar Pettersson, CEO

+46 31-336 94 18

Annelie Skafte Persson, CFO

+46 31-336 94 37

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)

Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, the clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

This information is information that Qualisys Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-13 07:30 CET.