Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091
23.09.25 | 08:12
5,060 Euro
-0,59 % -0,030
23.09.2025 10:00 Uhr
Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys opens subsidiary in India to drive growth and customer success

Qualisys, a global leader in Motion Capture Systems, has opened a new subsidiary in Delhi, India. This expansion marks an important step in the company's global growth journey, positioning Qualisys at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic technology and research ecosystems.

"The opening of a Qualisys Delhi office is a long-term strategic investment in scalability. India offers a thriving technology landscape and is an important global centre for university-based research and development," said Ingemar Petersson, CEO, Qualisys. "Establishing a presence here allows us to better serve our clients, accelerate regional operations, and build strong local partnerships."

The new subsidiary will serve as a regional hub to support Qualisys' growing customer base across India and South Asia. Its primary focus areas include:

- Enhancing local support for existing customers


- Leading strategic initiatives in the region
- Driving new business development across South Asia

"India's strong university and research ecosystem is driving innovation across industries, and our new Delhi office positions us to be an active part of that journey. By working closely with customers and partners, we can deliver faster local support, tailor solutions to regional needs, and advance applications in life sciences, engineering, and entertainment," said Chiranjibi Nayak, Area Sales Manager, India, Qualisys.

This expansion underscores Qualisys's commitment to scalability and customer success, leveraging India's research and technology strengths to deliver long-term value for customers worldwide.

Ingemar Pettersson, CEO
ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.com
+46 31-336 94 18

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, the clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

