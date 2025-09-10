Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys appoints Magnus Holm as CFO to support global expansion

Qualisys is pleased to announce the appointment of Magnus Holm as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His expertise in financial strategy, risk management and operational efficiency will play a key role in supporting Qualisys global expansion in Motion Capture across various industries.

Magnus Holm has a solid CFO background with extensive experience from international, fast-growing, and publicly listed companies. The past years Magnus has hold various interim CFO roles. Before that, he had a long career as CFO at LumenRadio, where he played a pivotal role in the company's transformation from a small start-up into a successful listed company with strong growth and profitability. He has also served as CFO at Cyan Group, formerly Polestar, and held several senior finance positions in large-cap companies, such as Volvo Trucks.

"We are very pleased to welcome Magnus to Qualisys, bringing his broad experience from listed and fast-growing companies in an international environment. Magnus will add significant value to our organization as we continue to strengthen Qualisys' market position and drive future growth," says Ingemar Pettersson, CEO at Qualisys.

"I am excited to join the growing team at Qualisys. The company has strong growth potential with a unique motion capture technology that is making a significant impact across industries. I look forward to contributing to the journey of taking the company to the next level, both geographically and in terms of revenue", says Magnus Holm.

Magnus will assume his new role on December 10, and will be based at the company's headquarters in Gothenburg. He will work alongside current CFO Annelie Skafte Persson during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

