Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091 | Ticker-Symbol: R0A
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:02
6,300 Euro
+0,80 % +0,050
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2025 12:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qualisys Holding AB: CFO Annelie Skafte Persson to resign Qualisys after successful years

After two years of dedicated and successful work, Annelie Skafte Persson has decided to resign from her duties as CFO. During her time with us, she played a key role in our journey to the public environment with a successful IPO earlier this year, leaving a lasting impact on the organization.

"It has been a true pleasure working with Annelie. Her contributions have been invaluable, and we wish her all the best in the future", says Ingemar Pettersson, CEO.

Annelie's last working day will be December 16, and we will take the opportunity to recognize her contributions internally before then.

We thank Annelie for her time with us and look forward to following her continued journey and the process finding her successor will be initiated.

For more information, please contact:
Ingemar Pettersson
CEO
+46 31 336 94 18
Ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.com

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, the clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.