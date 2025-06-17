Qualisys Holding AB: CFO Annelie Skafte Persson to resign Qualisys after successful years

After two years of dedicated and successful work, Annelie Skafte Persson has decided to resign from her duties as CFO. During her time with us, she played a key role in our journey to the public environment with a successful IPO earlier this year, leaving a lasting impact on the organization.

"It has been a true pleasure working with Annelie. Her contributions have been invaluable, and we wish her all the best in the future", says Ingemar Pettersson, CEO.

Annelie's last working day will be December 16, and we will take the opportunity to recognize her contributions internally before then.

We thank Annelie for her time with us and look forward to following her continued journey and the process finding her successor will be initiated.

