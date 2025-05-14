Anzeige
WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091 | Ticker-Symbol: R0A
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:14
6,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Q1 Report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Qualisys Holding AB hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on Qualisys'website. Below is a summary of the report.

REVENUES AND PROFIT DRIVEN BY STRONG EXECUTION DURING Q1

CEO Ingemar Pettersson comments: "During the first quarter, we have seen strong delivery capacity and demand across all business areas. Our revenue has increased by 20% compared to the same period last year".

Net sales and income for the first quarter
(January?-?March 2025)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 59.0 million (49.2),
corresponding to an increase of 19.8 percent.
• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to
SEK 5.6 million (1.6).
• Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 7.0 million (2.2).
• Net profit amounted to SEK 1.2 million (1.9)
including a one-time non-cash impairment of a
financial holding in Spree International GmbH
of SEK 3.2 million.
• Earnings per share of SEK 0.119 (0.193)
adjusted for comparison reasons.*
• Cash flow from operating activities after
investments amounted to SEK -2.3 million (7.0)

* Per January 10, 2025 there was a split registered of 1/10,000 shares.

Qualisys Q1 report can be found on Qualisys website (Investor relations - Qualisys Investors)

For more information about Qualisys, please contact:
Ingemar Pettersson, CEO - Phone:+46 31 336 94 18 - Email:ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.se
Annelie Skafte Persson, CFO - Phone:+46 31 336 94 37 - Email:annelie.skaftepersson@qualisys.se

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, the clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

This information is information that Qualisys Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
