Stockholm, February 20, 2025

Short name: QSYS Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 10,000,000 ISIN code: SE0023837091 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 385369 Company Registration Number: 559002-6919 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK

On request of Qualisys Holding Aktiebolag (publ), company registration number 559002-6919, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 21, 2025.The company has 10,000,000 shares as per today's date.Shares

Classification

Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

Trading will beon a when issued basis from February 21 up and including February 24 2025,i.e.trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled andwill cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages25-26 in the prospectus.