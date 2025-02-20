|Stockholm, February 20, 2025
On request of Qualisys Holding Aktiebolag (publ), company registration number 559002-6919, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 21, 2025.
The company has 10,000,000 shares as per today's date.
Shares
|Short name:
|QSYS
|Maximum Number of shares to be listed:
|10,000,000
|ISIN code:
|SE0023837091
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|385369
|Company Registration Number:
|559002-6919
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|
Code
|
Name
|
50
|
Industrials
|
5020
|
Industrial Goods and Services
Trading will beon a when issued basis from February 21 up and including February 24 2025,i.e.trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled andwill cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages25-26 in the prospectus.This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on 46 8 913008.
