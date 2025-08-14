Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091 | Ticker-Symbol: R0A
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys Q2 Report April-June 2025

Qualisys Holding AB hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on Qualisys'website. Below is a summary of the report.

STABLE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

CEO Ingemar Pettersson comments: "Our Q2 results confirm that we
continue to deliver stable growth, cash flow and profitability and we
continue to invest in line with our long-term strategic agenda".

Net sales and income for the second quarter
(April - June 2025)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 55.7 million (52.3),
corresponding to an increase of 6.6 percent. Currency
adjusted increase was 13.9 percent.
• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 3.4 million (4.3).
• Net profit amounted to SEK 2.8 million (3.7),
corresponding to earnings per share before/after
dilution of SEK 0.28 (0.37)*.
• Cash flow from operating activities after
investments amounted to SEK 9.1 million (9.2).

Net sales and income for the first half year
(January- June 2025)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 114.7 million (101.5),
corresponding to an increase of 13.0 percent. Currency
adjusted increase was 15.0 percent.
• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 9.1 million (5.9).
• Net profit amounted to SEK 4.0 million (5.6),
corresponding to earnings per share before/after
dilution of SEK 0.40 (0.56)*.
• Cash flow from operating activities after
investments amounted to SEK 6.8 million (16.1).

* Per January 10, 2025 there was a split registered of 1/10,000 shares.

Qualisys Q2 report can be found on Qualisys website (Investor relations - Qualisys Investors)

For more information about Qualisys, please contact:
Ingemar Pettersson, CEO - Phone:+46 31 336 94 18 - Email:ingemar.pettersson@qualisys.se
Annelie Skafte Persson, CFO - Phone:+46 31 336 94 37 - Email:annelie.skaftepersson@qualisys.se

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, the clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

This information is information that Qualisys Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-14 07:30 CEST.

