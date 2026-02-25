Qualisys Holding AB: Qualisys year-end report 2025

Qualisys Holding AB hereby publishes the year-end report for 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on Qualisys website. Below is a summary of the report.

Sustained growth and strong finish to 2025

CEO Ingemar Pettersson comments:

The fourth quarter delivered a strong performance, as expected, and in line with the usual trend in previous years.

In 2025, we further improved our customer mix, increasing the share of strategically important and recurring customers. The total number of customers increased by 30%, from 540 in the previous year to more than 700 in 2025.

We continued to invest in both our current product portfolio and the new product On-Traq, as well as in market development. Combined with disciplined cost control, this enabled solid progress toward our long-term strategic growth ambitions.

Overall, we strengthened our market position across all regions. While we experienced some volatility in certain periods, the underlying long-term trend remains positive.

Activity levels remain high, with continued customer dialogue, ongoing projects, and an active sales pipeline. Our growth ambitions remain confidently intact.



Fourth quarter (October-December)

Net sales amounted to SEK 100.0 million (89.7), corresponding to an increase of 11.6 percent. Currency adjusted increase was 22.2 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 33.3 million (28.5).

Net profit amounted to SEK 26.5 million (22.3), corresponding to earnings per share before/after dilution of SEK 2.65 (2.23).

Cash flow from operating activities after investments amounted to SEK 14.9 million (32.4).



January-December

Net sales amounted to SEK 269.0 million (254.2), corresponding to an increase of 5.9 percent. Currency adjusted increase was 11.4 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 50.3 million (50.2). Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 51.7 million (54.2).

Net profit amounted to SEK 36.6 million (39.8), corresponding to earnings per share before/after dilution of SEK 3.66 (3.98).

Cash flow from operating activities after investments amounted to SEK 19.6 million (56.6).



Qualisys Q4 Report can be found on Qualisys Investor Relations website: Financial reports and presentations - Qualisys Investors

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)

Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2026. The clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

