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WKN: A412T6 | ISIN: SE0023837091 | Ticker-Symbol: R0A
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:04
3,990 Euro
+1,14 % +0,045
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALISYS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 11:10 Uhr
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Qualisys Holding AB: Report from Annual General Meeting 2026 of Qualisys Holding Aktiebolag

Qualisys Holding Aktiebolag (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, Monday 18 May 2026, at the company's premises in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and allocation of profits
The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2025 in accordance with the presented annual report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, divided into two payment installments. On the first payment installment, with record date on 20 May 2026, SEK 1.50 per share will be paid with an estimated payment date of 25 May 2026. On the second payment installment, with record date on 23 November 2026, SEK 1.50 per share will be paid with an estimated payment date of 26 November 2026.

Discharge of liability
The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as director or CEO of the company during 2025 from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the directors Peter Gille, Daniel Petersson, and Jenny Rosberg and to elect Andreas Höye and David Jallo as new directors. Peter Gille was re-elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thus consists of five directors without deputies.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor. It was noted that Johan Palmgren has been appointed by PwC to continue as the auditor in charge.

Fees to the Board of Directors and auditor
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to the Board of Directors shall be paid as follows. The chairperson of the Board of Directors shall receive a fee of SEK 500,000 and each of the other directors elected by the Annual General Meeting shall receive a fee of SEK 225,000. No fee shall be paid to directors who are employed by the company or its group.

Fee to the auditor was resolved to be paid as per invoice approved by the company.

Authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of new shares, warrants, and/or convertibles
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on issue of new shares, warrants, and/or convertibles corresponding to a dilution of not more than ten percent.

The complete proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee are available on the company's website, www.qualisys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Holm, CFO
E-mail: Magnus.Holm@qualisys.com

Ingemar Pettersson, CEO
E-mail: Ingemar.Pettersson@qualisys.se

About Qualisys Holding AB (publ)
Qualisys is a leading provider of motion capture technology and has a long history of supplying research, engineering, entertainment, and sports facilities with high-end camera systems and expertise in capturing and analyzing movements. Qualisys offers a wide range of products and services with its headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operations in Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai and Delhi. Qualisys is certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2026. The clinical products are compliant with Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and have FDA clearance (K171547).

Qualisys is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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