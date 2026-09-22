Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Quarterback Resources Inc. (CSE: QB) (FSE: H89) ("Quarterback" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option amending agreement concerning the Twin Gold Project. Under the terms of the amending agreement, the Company must make $75,000 in cash payments to the optionor in stages by November 30, 2026; fund exploration expenditures on the Project of $150,000 (now funded) and an additional $350,000 by March 1, 2027; and issue 500,000 common shares to the optionor by March 1, 2027. The remainder of the commitments in the original option agreement remain in place.

About Quarterback Resources Inc.:

Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Twin Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 11,110 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

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FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option agreement and the completion of additional exploration on the Twin Gold Project. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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