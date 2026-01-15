Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Quarterback Resources Inc. (CSE: QB) (FSE: H89) ("Quarterback" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Phase I exploration program at the Twin Gold Project, which consisted of the following:

Geochemical sampling/logging of historic core: The Company selected core from several historic drill holes for logging and sampling based upon location and available data. Quarterback selected the core for assay from an area that had limited historical sampling where there was minimal information regarding alteration and geology. The goal of this geochemical analysis is to more broadly define and delineate gold mineralization and determine whether gold mineralization is found over broader intervals, indicating the potential for bulk tonnage gold mineralization. Assay results will also allow the Company to confirm historic assay results, complete historical gaps in the previous assay results, and help build a more precise geological model to aid in future exploration. Based on results, Quarterback will consider assaying remaining historical sampled and unsampled core. A total of 177 core samples were submitted for assay analysis;

Geochemical rock sampling: The Company selected ten rock grab samples from the main Takla-Rainbow mineralized zone;

Ortho/Lidar survey: The Company completed the survey of the Takla-Rainbow zones and access road. The survey provides a strong baseline of the Project area before Quarterback begins work, an important component for permitting for future work, as well as providing accurate location of historic disturbances, trenches, drill pads, old roads and tracks, plus areas of outcrop for further inspection; and

Reclamation of the historic Twin camp site: The Company dismantled derelict infrastructure, completed site contouring, and improved road access with a view to preparing for additional exploration on the Project, including a drill program.

Quarterback's 2025 exploration program built on the progress it realized from the 2024 work season where the Company identified new areas of interest through logging and sampling selected historic drill core, extending soil coverage over under-explored areas, conducting rock sampling, and continuing the compilation of vast historic data. The program successfully outlined new gold in soil geochemical anomalies, new styles of mineralization, confirmed strong historic gold assays from drill core, and provided new insights into the geology and prospectivity of the Project. Both programs resulted in the discovery of additional areas of mineralization, as well as extensions of previous mineralized areas.

The Company will provide results of the geochemical portion of its exploration program when available.

About The Twin Gold Project

The Twin Gold project is located within the prolific Quesnel Trough in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Prince George, British Columbia. The project is proximate to numerous highly prospective projects, including:

Northwest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika/Stardust copper-gold porphyry deposit and copper-gold-silver skarn deposit located 500 metres south of the southern boundary of the Twin Gold Project;

Northwest Copper Corp.'s Lorraine copper-gold-PGE deposit located 30 kilometres north of the Twin Gold Project;

Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mount Milligan copper-gold porphyry mine located 100 kilometres to the southeast of the Twin Gold Project; and

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.'s Chuchi copper-gold project located between Mount Milligan and the Twin Gold Project.

Substantial exploration work has been completed on the Twin Gold Project, including 109 drill holes totalling 21,878 metres. This work has resulted in the discovery of more than 15 zones of known mineralization representing three styles, namely high-grade gold-quartz veins, alkalic-related gold mineralization, and alkalic-porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Twin Gold Project. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, M.Sc., P. Eng., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Twin Gold Project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101. Ms. Caron is Independent in accordance with Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

About Quarterback Resources Inc.:

Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Twin Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 11,110 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option agreement; and the completion of additional exploration on the Twin Gold Project, including potential drilling. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280580

Source: Quarterback Resources Inc.