Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Quarterback Resources Inc. (CSE: QB) (FSE: H89) ("Quarterback" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the results from its Twin Gold Project Phase I exploration program. The principal objectives of the program were to complete additional geochemical rock sampling from the Takla-Rainbow mineralized gold zone and additional logging and sampling of historic drill core located on the property in order to further delineate the extent of gold mineralization.

Substantial exploration work was previously completed on the Twin Gold Project, including 109 drill holes totalling 21,878 metres. This work has resulted in the discovery of more than 15 zones of known mineralization representing three styles, namely high-grade gold-quartz veins, alkalic-related gold mineralization, and alkalic-porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Historical drilling on one of these 15 mineralized zones, the Takla-Rainbow Zone, has indicated the presence of anomalous gold mineralization, including Drill Hole TR13-88, which returned 22.52 metres grading 2.26 ppm gold, 2.15 ppm silver, and 0.19% copper from 68.00 to 90.52 metres, and Drill Hole DDH-24 which tested the zone 130 metres to the northwest, and returned 131.98 metres grading 1.32 ppm gold and 0.78 ppm silver. The former drill hole was terminated due to extreme winter weather despite still being in mineralization at 90.52 meters.

In 2024, Quarterback Resources re-logged three historic drill holes at the Takla-Rainbow Zone and completed infill sampling in these holes to better evaluate the alkalic-related gold mineralization. Additional infill sampling was completed in 2025, for which results are pending.

The recently completed Phase I exploration program included a total of ten grab samples from the Takla-Rainbow Zone to assess the extent of surface gold mineralization (See Figure 1 and Figure 2). The assay results from these samples are:

Sample Number Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) Copper (ppm) F484951 0.246 0.91 603 F484952 0.515 0.72 263 F484953 0.126 0.62 234 F484954 0.098 0.21 26.6 F484955 0.057 0.81 949 F484956 0.257 0.54 14 F484957 4.280 11.20 14,200 F484958 1.635 6.26 941 F484959 1,220.000 1,500.00 742 F484960 1.070 2.44 17

The highlight of the results is sample F484959, a 2.39-kilogram sample that assayed 1,220 grams per tonne gold and 1,500 per tonne silver, along with 5.05% lead and highly anomalous tellurium (>500 ppm) and bismuth (278 ppm). The sample was a grab sample from float or possible subcrop near a historic trench, approximately 350 metres on-trend to the southeast of drill hole TR13-88. The sample consisted of weathered, iron-oxide stained, white to glassy vuggy brecciated quartz vein material with minor visible gold and up to 5% sulfides (pyrite, galena). (see Figure 3).

Clive Brookes, a director of Quarterback, commented, "Obviously, we are very excited about these initial results from our exploration program. Coupled with assays from previous sampling and drilling in the Takla-Rainbow Zone, the cumulative results suggest the potential for bulk tonnage gold mineralization. We will have a better indication of this potential once we analyze the results from the 177 historical drill core samples that we submitted for assay analysis as part of our Phase I exploration program."

Quarterback's 2024-2025 exploration program also successfully outlined new gold in soil geochemical anomalies, new styles of mineralization, confirmed strong historic gold assays from drill core, and provided new insights into the geology and prospectivity of the Project. The program also resulted in the discovery of additional areas of mineralization, as well as extensions of previous mineralized areas.

About The Twin Gold Project

The Twin Gold project is located within the prolific Quesnel Trough in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Prince George, British Columbia. The project is proximate to numerous highly prospective projects, including:

Northwest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika/Stardust copper-gold porphyry deposit and copper-gold-silver skarn deposit located 500 metres south of the southern boundary of the Twin Gold Project;

Northwest Copper Corp.'s Lorraine copper-gold-PGE deposit located 30 kilometres north of the Twin Gold Project;

Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mount Milligan copper-gold porphyry mine located 100 kilometres to the southeast of the Twin Gold Project; and

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.'s Chuchi copper-gold project located between Mount Milligan and the Twin Gold Project.

Disclaimers

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Twin Gold Project. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Readers are also cautioned that grab samples are by nature selective and not representative of the mineralization hosted on a property. These samples are not necessarily indicative of the grade or continuity of the mineralization on the Twin Gold Project. The results above are indicative of the presence of mineralization rather than as a measure of economic potential.

Rock samples described in this news release were sealed on site and delivered to ALS Labs in Kamloops, B.C. for sample preparation, with analyses at ALS Labs in North Vancouver, B.C. ALS is a certified analytical laboratory with ISO 17025.2017 certification.

Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns (PREP-31). The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of ALS Labs methods including Au-ICP21 for gold (30 g Fire Assay/AAA finish) and ME-MS61 for silver, base metals and other trace elements (4 acid digestion and trace level ICP-MS/ICP-AES analysis). For samples returning >100 ppm silver or >10,000 ppm lead or copper by method ME-MS61, samples were assayed by method ME-OG62 (ore grade 4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis). For silver results >1500 ppm Ag by ME-OG62, analysis was by method Ag-GRA21 (fire assay with gravimetric finish, 30 g sample). Sample F484959 was prepared and analysed by metallic screen protocol, suitable for samples containing visible gold (preparation method SCR-21, PUL-32, analytical methods Au-SCR21, Au-GRA21, Au-AA25). For this sample, 1 kg of the prepared pulp was screened to 100 microns. The oversized fraction was analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). The undersized fraction was homogenized and two sub-samples were analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA25). The total gold content for the sample was calculating from the results of the oversized and undersized fractions.

Historic drill results reported in this news release represent drill intercepts. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, M.Sc., P. Eng., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Twin Gold Project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101. Ms. Caron is Independent in accordance with Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

About Quarterback Resources Inc.:

Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Twin Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 11,110 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia

Grab sample F484959 assaying 1,220 grams per tonne gold and 1,500 grams per tonne silver

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option agreement; future assay results; and the completion of additional exploration on the Twin Gold Project, including potential drilling. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

