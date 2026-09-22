Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 September 2026 it purchased a total of 149,994 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 100,000 49,994 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7150 GBP2.3250 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6300 GBP2.2550 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6905 GBP2.3090 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,023,473 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 536 2.6350 XDUB 08:59:16 00031007036TRDU0 1,245 2.6350 XDUB 08:59:16 00031007037TRDU0 464 2.6350 XDUB 09:11:02 00031007074TRDU0 1,099 2.6350 XDUB 09:11:02 00031007073TRDU0 1,833 2.6300 XDUB 09:21:40 00031007100TRDU0 674 2.6300 XDUB 09:29:17 00031007103TRDU0 1,088 2.6300 XDUB 09:29:17 00031007102TRDU0 3,148 2.6350 XDUB 09:54:55 00031007123TRDU0 1,815 2.6350 XDUB 09:59:50 00031007131TRDU0 3,150 2.6550 XDUB 10:32:47 00031007184TRDU0 3,079 2.6550 XDUB 10:32:47 00031007183TRDU0 1,794 2.6700 XDUB 10:55:39 00031007205TRDU0 1,791 2.6750 XDUB 10:58:59 00031007224TRDU0 1,569 2.6800 XDUB 11:21:21 00031007251TRDU0 1,879 2.6800 XDUB 11:32:23 00031007257TRDU0 1,777 2.6950 XDUB 11:50:06 00031007280TRDU0 1,553 2.6900 XDUB 11:53:29 00031007306TRDU0 1,924 2.6900 XDUB 11:58:17 00031007315TRDU0 1,234 2.6900 XDUB 11:58:17 00031007314TRDU0 617 2.7000 XDUB 12:34:36 00031007353TRDU0 1,077 2.7000 XDUB 12:34:36 00031007352TRDU0 485 2.7050 XDUB 12:50:28 00031007379TRDU0 1,074 2.7050 XDUB 12:50:28 00031007378TRDU0 635 2.7100 XDUB 12:58:05 00031007399TRDU0 1,076 2.7100 XDUB 12:58:05 00031007398TRDU0 1,814 2.7100 XDUB 13:08:19 00031007427TRDU0 3,360 2.7100 XDUB 13:08:19 00031007426TRDU0 1,617 2.7100 XDUB 13:08:35 00031007428TRDU0 844 2.7050 XDUB 13:36:06 00031007466TRDU0 740 2.7050 XDUB 13:36:06 00031007467TRDU0 1,711 2.7150 XDUB 13:53:17 00031007501TRDU0 1,792 2.7100 XDUB 13:58:02 00031007512TRDU0 74 2.7100 XDUB 13:58:02 00031007511TRDU0 41 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:17 00031007529TRDU0 1,557 2.7150 XDUB 14:10:17 00031007528TRDU0 1,146 2.7150 XDUB 14:17:23 00031007543TRDU0 641 2.7150 XDUB 14:17:23 00031007542TRDU0 1,778 2.7100 XDUB 14:25:25 00031007550TRDU0 1,701 2.7050 XDUB 14:30:57 00031007561TRDU0 2,900 2.7050 XDUB 14:30:57 00031007560TRDU0 1,660 2.7050 XDUB 14:43:20 00031007569TRDU0 1,643 2.7050 XDUB 14:53:36 00031007587TRDU0 1,603 2.7050 XDUB 14:53:36 00031007581TRDU0 3,274 2.7050 XDUB 14:53:36 00031007580TRDU0 1,625 2.7050 XDUB 14:53:36 00031007579TRDU0 1,143 2.7000 XDUB 15:05:48 00031007621TRDU0 564 2.7000 XDUB 15:05:48 00031007620TRDU0 1,671 2.7000 XDUB 15:05:48 00031007619TRDU0 1,699 2.7050 XDUB 15:25:31 00031007630TRDU0 3,252 2.7050 XDUB 15:25:31 00031007631TRDU0 1,856 2.7100 XDUB 15:35:41 00031007636TRDU0 1,582 2.7100 XDUB 15:40:52 00031007642TRDU0 591 2.7050 XDUB 15:44:04 00031007644TRDU0 2,682 2.7050 XDUB 15:44:04 00031007643TRDU0 1,793 2.7100 XDUB 15:54:38 00031007659TRDU0 1,673 2.7050 XDUB 15:57:06 00031007666TRDU0 1,704 2.7050 XDUB 15:57:06 00031007664TRDU0 1,653 2.7000 XDUB 15:57:06 00031007668TRDU0 1,815 2.7000 XDUB 16:12:42 00031007695TRDU0 1,716 2.6950 XDUB 16:16:14 00031007705TRDU0 1,805 2.6950 XDUB 16:16:14 00031007704TRDU0 1,750 2.6950 XDUB 16:16:14 00031007703TRDU0 2,914 2.6900 XDUB 16:25:24 00031007744TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 593 2.2550 XLON 09:21:40 00031007099TRDU0 338 2.2550 XLON 09:21:40 00031007098TRDU0 31 2.2550 XLON 09:25:03 00031007101TRDU0 2,451 2.2950 XLON 10:55:39 00031007206TRDU0 3,115 2.2950 XLON 10:55:39 00031007204TRDU0 664 2.2950 XLON 10:55:39 00031007207TRDU0 196 2.2950 XLON 10:55:39 00031007208TRDU0 1,586 2.3000 XLON 10:57:22 00031007215TRDU0 1,326 2.2950 XLON 10:58:59 00031007227TRDU0 210 2.2950 XLON 10:58:59 00031007226TRDU0 1,715 2.3000 XLON 11:32:02 00031007255TRDU0 388 2.3050 XLON 11:58:21 00031007317TRDU0 1,078 2.3050 XLON 11:58:21 00031007316TRDU0 108 2.3150 XLON 12:23:36 00031007343TRDU0 1,402 2.3150 XLON 12:23:36 00031007342TRDU0 4,685 2.3150 XLON 12:23:36 00031007341TRDU0 1,498 2.3150 XLON 14:32:38 00031007562TRDU0 1,129 2.3150 XLON 14:56:11 00031007593TRDU0 324 2.3150 XLON 14:56:11 00031007592TRDU0 3,187 2.3150 XLON 14:56:11 00031007591TRDU0 1,551 2.3150 XLON 14:56:11 00031007590TRDU0 524 2.3150 XLON 15:05:50 00031007623TRDU0 1,077 2.3150 XLON 15:05:50 00031007622TRDU0

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September 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1,660 2.3250 XLON 15:49:25 00031007651TRDU0 105 2.3250 XLON 15:54:11 00031007658TRDU0 563 2.3250 XLON 15:54:11 00031007657TRDU0 834 2.3250 XLON 15:54:11 00031007656TRDU0 1,522 2.3150 XLON 15:57:06 00031007669TRDU0 394 2.3150 XLON 15:57:06 00031007667TRDU0 1,392 2.3150 XLON 15:57:06 00031007665TRDU0 1,392 2.3150 XLON 15:57:06 00031007663TRDU0 1,557 2.3150 XLON 16:10:36 00031007691TRDU0 1,209 2.3150 XLON 16:14:04 00031007699TRDU0 440 2.3150 XLON 16:14:04 00031007698TRDU0 33 2.3150 XLON 16:14:04 00031007700TRDU0 1,482 2.3100 XLON 16:16:23 00031007709TRDU0 1,624 2.3100 XLON 16:16:23 00031007708TRDU0 1,535 2.3100 XLON 16:16:23 00031007707TRDU0 1,496 2.3100 XLON 16:20:16 00031007736TRDU0 48 2.3100 XLON 16:20:16 00031007735TRDU0 1,507 2.3100 XLON 16:20:16 00031007734TRDU0 349 2.3100 XLON 16:28:58 00031007759TRDU0 350 2.3100 XLON 16:28:58 00031007758TRDU0 350 2.3100 XLON 16:28:58 00031007757TRDU0 285 2.3100 XLON 16:28:58 00031007760TRDU0 691 2.3100 XLON 16:29:50 00031007767TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 443899 EQS News ID: 2402644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)