Company Recognized as an AI Innovator and Selected to Present in ATI Horizons: Critical Technology Spotlight on Autonomy, AI and Cyber

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations and decision intelligence software, today announced the down selection of its edgeCore Digital Twin of the Organization (DTO) platform, as one of 10 finalists to compete for ATI Horizons Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge on September 23, 2026. The Company was also recognized as as AI Innovator and selected to present in the ATI Horizons: Critical Technology Spotlight on Autonomy, AI and Cyber to be held the same day.

Maritime Manufacturing Challenge Finalist

Now entering its second year, the Challenge continues to accelerate innovation aligned with the U.S. Navy's advanced manufacturing strategy and the national imperative to rebuild American maritime strength in response to the Executive Order to Revitalize U.S. Maritime Power.

The initiative seeks transformative technologies that can modernize shipbuilding, sustainment, maintenance, logistics, workforce capability, and industrial resilience. By connecting non-traditional innovators, advanced manufacturers, startups, defense stakeholders, and maritime leaders, the Challenge helps identify scalable solutions that strengthen lifecycle efficiency, expand production capacity, and improve operational readiness across the maritime ecosystem.

"We are deeply honored to be one of the finalists in this year's challenge. edgeCore offers a secure, affordable rapid development environment to digitally transform maritime systems integration. Stepping away from tradition, expensive "Rip and Replace" effort for systems and data fusion to one that leverages and enhances existing systems and workflows through mission focused integrations is the only way to realize rapid transformation at the speed of need. Following our inclusion in the inaugural Gartner DTO Magic Quadrant this summer, we see this recognition as further affirmation that we are on the right track with edgeCore," said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer at edgeTI.

Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Annapolis 4

Selected for Critical Technology Spotlight Autonomy, AI, & Cyber

In alignment with U.S. national priorities and critical technologies, edgeTI was invited to enter the TechConnect Critical Technologies Spotlight: Autonomy, AI, and Cyber. The spotlight open innovation program is designed to accelerate transformative technologies in lockstep with rapidly evolving strategic priorities for national, societal, and economic security. Recognized as an AI innovator, edgeTI will present September 23, 2026 in Baltimore 2. Areas of interest include: AI for critical technologies, autonomous systems, drones and robotics, counter unmanned aerial systems, data analytics and solutions, cybersecurity platforms, cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, integrated sensing, and AI for national security.

Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo 2026 begins September 22nd and ends on the 24th at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. In addition to presentations and panels, the company will be running live demonstrations in its Booth 601.

Organizations interested in discussing maritime modernization, shipyard operations, Digital Twins, AI, data integration, operational intelligence, or their own mission requirements can also reserve dedicated time with the edgeTI team during the event by opening an inquiry at the company's website https://edgeti.com/contact-us/.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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