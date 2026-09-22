Bittium Oyj: Bittium and Safran Electronics & Defense sign Memorandum of Understanding to offer advanced tactical communications for the French Armed Forces

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium and Safran Electronics & Defense sign Memorandum of Understanding to offer advanced tactical communications for the French Armed Forces

Bittium Corporation press release on 22 September 2026, at 9.00 am (CEST+1).

Bittium Wireless Ltd., subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and Safran Electronics & Defense SAS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore cooperation on advanced tactical communications solutions for the French Ministry of Defence and the French Armed Forces. The signing took place at the Finnish Embassy in Paris, underlining the shared interest of Finnish and French defence technology companies in developing advanced capabilities for the French Armed Forces.

The two companies bring complementary offerings to the collaboration. Bittium is a proven supplier of resilient tactical communications systems, secure mobile communications, and software-defined radio technology, with 40 years of experience serving defence forces across Europe and beyond. Safran Electronics & Defense is a French leader in integrated soldier systems, optronics, and avionics, with decades of experience equipping the French army and allied forces with field-proven technology. Together, the companies will explore how their capabilities can be combined to meet the evolving communications needs of the French armed forces.

The areas identified for joint exploration include ground-based air defence networking, counter-drone communications, communications for unmanned systems, mission networking, dismounted soldier radio, and secure communications. These reflect some of the most pressing operational challenges facing modern defence forces, where reliable and protected connectivity between sensors, platforms, and command structures is increasingly decisive.

The Memorandum of Understanding runs for two years and provides a framework within which the two companies will assess the potential for deeper cooperation, including joint development, production, and the commercialisation of solutions in France.

"France is a strategically important market for Bittium, and we are committed to strengthening our presence in the country. Safran's strong position as a local player, its deep understanding of the French Armed Forces, and its proven track record in soldier systems make the company an ideal partner for bringing Bittium's most advanced tactical and secure communications capabilities to French defence programmes," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security.



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com

For more information about Bittium, visit: www.bittium.com/defence-security

Distribution:

Main media

Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube