

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German chemicals company, said on Tuesday that it has decided to slash 3,200 jobs worldwide, of which around 2,150 are in Germany, to reduce costs and improve operating performance.



Claus Rettig, interim CEO of Evonik Industries, said: 'We are in a structural and economic crisis in our industry. We will use this polycrisis to change old structures and position ourselves better. Even in this crisis, many parts of our business are growing. We will therefore concentrate growth on our strengths, on the right future topics and on the most lucrative markets. At the same time, we will create leeway through better cost positions.'



In addition, Evonik will withdraw activities for which there are no prospects within the company. The divestments of the large businesses C4 chemicals (Oxeno GmbH) and infrastructure (Syneqt GmbH) are progressing as planned, according to the company.



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