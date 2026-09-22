Revenue of €20 million at variable exchange rates1, up +20% compared with the first half of 2025 (€16.6 million)

Improved profitability: EBIT margin increased to 40.7% (vs. 38.6% in H1 2025) and net margin to 29.0% (vs. 24.9% in H1 2025)

Continued growth expected in H2 2026, supported by an expanded customer base, increased business with existing customers and strengthened industrial capabilities

Strong cash position of €12.3 million as of June 30, 2026

Confirmation of all 2028 commercial, operational and financial targets

Regulatory News:

SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announced its results for the first half of 2026, ended June 30, 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 22, 2026.

Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "This first half of the year confirms the start of a new phase in SEMCO Technologies' development. The nearly 20% growth in our revenue reflects both the increasing scale of our long-standing customers and the gradual expansion of our customer base. It also illustrates the growing demand from global leaders in equipment manufacturing for our strategic components, eChucks, which are used in the production of next-generation semiconductors. The stability of our overhead costs in the context of nearly 20% business growth highlights the capacity of our business model to absorb growth and contributes to the increase in our EBIT margin, which stood at 40.7% this half-year. This combination of strong sales momentum and operational excellence allows us to approach the second half of the year with confidence and to fully reaffirm our objectives through 2028."

SIMPLIFIED INCOME STATEMENT2

In thousands of euros (at variable exchange rates) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Change Revenue 19,880 16,625 +19.6% Gross margin 13,442 11,099 +21.1% % gross margin ratio 67.6% 66.8% Adjusted EBITDA3 8,655 6,803 +27.2% % adjusted EBITDA margin 43.5% 40.9% EBIT 8,096 6,423 +26.0% % EBIT margin 40.7% 38.6% Consolidated net income 5,771 4,142 +39.3% % revenue 29.0% 24.9%

Strong commercial and financial performance

In the first half of 2026, SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €19.9 million1, up +19.6% compared with the first half of 2025 (€16.6 million). At constant exchange rates, revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €20.1 million4, representing growth of +21.1%.

This new increase in revenue was driven both by increased business with existing customers and by the gradual expansion of the customer base, demonstrating the Group's ability to sustainably scale its level of activity. The momentum recorded during the first half therefore strengthens the Group's medium-term growth outlook.

Robust financial performance driven by operational discipline in a context of rising business activity

After taking into account purchases consumed, gross profit amounted to €13.4 million, representing 67.6% of revenue. This strong 21.1% increase in gross profit compared with the first half of 2025, alongside the growth in activity, illustrates the quality of the production process and effective control over purchasing costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, including non-inventory purchases, personnel expenses, other purchases and external expenses, taxes, as well as other operating income and expenses, amounted to €8.7 million, representing 43.5% of revenue. The 2.6-point increase in the margin reflects disciplined control of the cost base in a context of growing activity.

After depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions, EBIT amounted to €8.1 million, representing 40.7% of revenue, illustrating the high value-added nature of eChucks and the Group's strong operational discipline.

Net income, after taking into account the financial result, exceptional items and corporate income tax, amounted to €5.8 million, representing 29.0% of revenue, up 39.3% compared with the first half of 2025.

Strong financial position

As of June 30, 2026, the Group's cash position stood at €12.3 million, compared with €10.2 million as of December 31, 2025. The Group's net cash position relative to shareholders' equity further demonstrates its financial strength and its ability to continue scaling up its operations.

Strengthening industrial capabilities

Following the commissioning in 2025 of a first automated screen-printing line, which doubled production capacity, SEMCO Technologies reached a new milestone in the first half of 2026 with the continuation of the second phase of its automation program. This included the deployment of a new automated line, notably dedicated to polishing operations.

At the same time, the Group will benefit from a new, independent industrial facility, adjacent to its Montpellier site, to anticipate its future capacity expansion needs and sustainably support its growth trajectory. The building is expected to be delivered in January 2027, prior to the installation of industrial equipment. For the Group, this will entail additional rent as well as an investment in capital equipment, the cost of which is currently being calculated. These investments are not expected to have an impact on the financial statements for fiscal year 2026.

Combined with the positive business momentum, these investments and improvements are expected to contribute to stronger profitability metrics through productivity gains, enhanced industrial processes and improved control over manufacturing lead times.

In view of the strong business momentum recorded since the beginning of the financial year and the continued strengthening of its industrial capabilities, SEMCO Technologies confirms all the targets presented at the time of its IPO.

2028 Revenue Over €55 million5 Distribution of net income Over 30%6 EBIT margin Over 40%

Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

SEMCO Technologies is making its 2026 half-year financial report available to the public and is filing it today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

About SEMCO Technologies

SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/

APPENDICES

Income Statement

In thousands of € 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 Revenue 19 880 16 625 Other operating income 1 698 567 Purchases consumed -8 141 -5 753 Personnel expenses -2 371 -1 802 Other operating expenses -2 347 -2 663 Taxes -65 -29 Depreciation, amortisation and provisions -558 -523 Operating income 8 096 6 423 Financial income and expenses -55 -764 Extraordinary income and expenses -183 327 Income tax -2 087 -1 844 Consolidated net income 5 771 4 142

Simplified Balance Sheet

In thousands of € 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Net intangible assets 460 472 Net tangible fixed assets 4 590 4 385 Net financial fixed assets 415 284 Fixed assets 5 464 5 141 Net inventories 9 775 8 033 Accounts receivable 12 475 9 686 Other receivables and accruals 1 894 1 307 Marketable securities 27 27 Cash and cash equivalents 12 331 10 202 Current assets 36 501 29 256 TOTAL ASSETS 41 966 34 397

In thousands of € 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 24 727 23 323 Provisions 155 144 Financial liabilities 3 403 3 107 Trade accounts payable 7 011 4 218 Other payables and accruals 6 669 3 605 Liabilities 17 083 11 074 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 41 966 34 397

Cash Flow Statement

In thousands of € 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Total net profit of consolidated entities 5,771 10,092 Gross Cash Flow 6,300 10,399 Change in Working Capital related to operations (including provisions) -3,759 -3,957 Net cash flow from operating activities 2,541 6,443 Acquisitions of Fixed Assets -745 -1,520 Disposals of Fixed Assets 1, 359 Decrease in Other Financial Assets 1,120 Net cash flow from investing activities -745 959 New borrowings 695 Debt Repayments -404 -882 Capital increase, net of expenses 2,928 Repayment of Loan Related to the Sale of Suzhou -1, 639 Dividends Received/Paid from the Parent Company -6,000 Signing the liquidity agreement -400 Net cash flow from financing activities 291 -5,993 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 42 32 Change in cash and cash equivalents 2,129 1,440 Opening Cash Balance 10,202 8,762 Closing Cash Balance 12,331 10,202

____________________ 1 At current exchange rates, calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of June 30, 2026 of 1.167 2 Audited financial statements. 3 Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to operating profit before depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions, adjusted for non-recurring items or items not representative of the Group's ordinary course of business. 4 At constant exchange rates, calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of June 30, 2025 of 1.093. 5Target calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of December 31, 2024, of 1.0823 6 Payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922715300/en/

Contacts:

SEMCO Technologies

Florian GIRAUDET

Tel: 04 67 99 47 47

presse@semco-tech.com



Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Alban Dufumier

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu



Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

semcotech@newcap.eu