- Revenue of €20 million at variable exchange rates1, up +20% compared with the first half of 2025 (€16.6 million)
- Improved profitability: EBIT margin increased to 40.7% (vs. 38.6% in H1 2025) and net margin to 29.0% (vs. 24.9% in H1 2025)
- Continued growth expected in H2 2026, supported by an expanded customer base, increased business with existing customers and strengthened industrial capabilities
- Strong cash position of €12.3 million as of June 30, 2026
- Confirmation of all 2028 commercial, operational and financial targets
Regulatory News:
SEMCO Technologies (ISIN: FR0014010H01; Ticker: ALSEM), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of strategic components for the production of semiconductors, today announced its results for the first half of 2026, ended June 30, 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors on September 22, 2026.
Laurent Pélissier, CEO of SEMCO Technologies, said: "This first half of the year confirms the start of a new phase in SEMCO Technologies' development. The nearly 20% growth in our revenue reflects both the increasing scale of our long-standing customers and the gradual expansion of our customer base. It also illustrates the growing demand from global leaders in equipment manufacturing for our strategic components, eChucks, which are used in the production of next-generation semiconductors. The stability of our overhead costs in the context of nearly 20% business growth highlights the capacity of our business model to absorb growth and contributes to the increase in our EBIT margin, which stood at 40.7% this half-year. This combination of strong sales momentum and operational excellence allows us to approach the second half of the year with confidence and to fully reaffirm our objectives through 2028."
SIMPLIFIED INCOME STATEMENT2
In thousands of euros (at variable exchange rates)
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Change
Revenue
19,880
16,625
+19.6%
Gross margin
13,442
11,099
+21.1%
% gross margin ratio
67.6%
66.8%
Adjusted EBITDA3
8,655
6,803
+27.2%
% adjusted EBITDA margin
43.5%
40.9%
EBIT
8,096
6,423
+26.0%
% EBIT margin
40.7%
38.6%
Consolidated net income
5,771
4,142
+39.3%
% revenue
29.0%
24.9%
Strong commercial and financial performance
In the first half of 2026, SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €19.9 million1, up +19.6% compared with the first half of 2025 (€16.6 million). At constant exchange rates, revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €20.1 million4, representing growth of +21.1%.
This new increase in revenue was driven both by increased business with existing customers and by the gradual expansion of the customer base, demonstrating the Group's ability to sustainably scale its level of activity. The momentum recorded during the first half therefore strengthens the Group's medium-term growth outlook.
Robust financial performance driven by operational discipline in a context of rising business activity
After taking into account purchases consumed, gross profit amounted to €13.4 million, representing 67.6% of revenue. This strong 21.1% increase in gross profit compared with the first half of 2025, alongside the growth in activity, illustrates the quality of the production process and effective control over purchasing costs.
Adjusted EBITDA, including non-inventory purchases, personnel expenses, other purchases and external expenses, taxes, as well as other operating income and expenses, amounted to €8.7 million, representing 43.5% of revenue. The 2.6-point increase in the margin reflects disciplined control of the cost base in a context of growing activity.
After depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions, EBIT amounted to €8.1 million, representing 40.7% of revenue, illustrating the high value-added nature of eChucks and the Group's strong operational discipline.
Net income, after taking into account the financial result, exceptional items and corporate income tax, amounted to €5.8 million, representing 29.0% of revenue, up 39.3% compared with the first half of 2025.
Strong financial position
As of June 30, 2026, the Group's cash position stood at €12.3 million, compared with €10.2 million as of December 31, 2025. The Group's net cash position relative to shareholders' equity further demonstrates its financial strength and its ability to continue scaling up its operations.
Strengthening industrial capabilities
Following the commissioning in 2025 of a first automated screen-printing line, which doubled production capacity, SEMCO Technologies reached a new milestone in the first half of 2026 with the continuation of the second phase of its automation program. This included the deployment of a new automated line, notably dedicated to polishing operations.
At the same time, the Group will benefit from a new, independent industrial facility, adjacent to its Montpellier site, to anticipate its future capacity expansion needs and sustainably support its growth trajectory. The building is expected to be delivered in January 2027, prior to the installation of industrial equipment. For the Group, this will entail additional rent as well as an investment in capital equipment, the cost of which is currently being calculated. These investments are not expected to have an impact on the financial statements for fiscal year 2026.
Combined with the positive business momentum, these investments and improvements are expected to contribute to stronger profitability metrics through productivity gains, enhanced industrial processes and improved control over manufacturing lead times.
In view of the strong business momentum recorded since the beginning of the financial year and the continued strengthening of its industrial capabilities, SEMCO Technologies confirms all the targets presented at the time of its IPO.
2028
Revenue
Over €55 million5
Distribution of net income
Over 30%6
EBIT margin
Over 40%
Publication of the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report
SEMCO Technologies is making its 2026 half-year financial report available to the public and is filing it today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
About SEMCO Technologies
SEMCO Technologies is a French company specializing in the design and manufacture of components essential to the production of next-generation semiconductors, electrostatic chucks (eChucks). With 30 years of expertise and unique technological know-how, SEMCO Technologies designs high-tech, custom-made eChucks, distinguishing itself from generalist manufacturers by its ability to meet the most demanding market requirements. Founded in 1986 in Montpellier, it became a wholly owned subsidiary of ECM Group in 2016, a family-owned group and world leader in the manufacture of equipment for the treatment and transformation of materials. SEMCO Technologies generated revenue of €34.7 million as of December 31, 2025.
For more information: https://www.semco-tech.com/en/
APPENDICES
Income Statement
In thousands of €
30.06.2026
30.06.2025
Revenue
19 880
16 625
Other operating income
1 698
567
Purchases consumed
-8 141
-5 753
Personnel expenses
-2 371
-1 802
Other operating expenses
-2 347
-2 663
Taxes
-65
-29
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions
-558
-523
Operating income
8 096
6 423
Financial income and expenses
-55
-764
Extraordinary income and expenses
-183
327
Income tax
-2 087
-1 844
Consolidated net income
5 771
4 142
Simplified Balance Sheet
In thousands of €
30.06.2026
31.12.2025
Net intangible assets
460
472
Net tangible fixed assets
4 590
4 385
Net financial fixed assets
415
284
Fixed assets
5 464
5 141
Net inventories
9 775
8 033
Accounts receivable
12 475
9 686
Other receivables and accruals
1 894
1 307
Marketable securities
27
27
Cash and cash equivalents
12 331
10 202
Current assets
36 501
29 256
TOTAL ASSETS
41 966
34 397
In thousands of €
30.06.2026
31.12.2025
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
24 727
23 323
Provisions
155
144
Financial liabilities
3 403
3 107
Trade accounts payable
7 011
4 218
Other payables and accruals
6 669
3 605
Liabilities
17 083
11 074
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
41 966
34 397
Cash Flow Statement
In thousands of €
30.06.2026
31.12.2025
Total net profit of consolidated entities
5,771
10,092
Gross Cash Flow
6,300
10,399
Change in Working Capital related to operations (including provisions)
-3,759
-3,957
Net cash flow from operating activities
2,541
6,443
Acquisitions of Fixed Assets
-745
-1,520
Disposals of Fixed Assets
1, 359
Decrease in Other Financial Assets
1,120
Net cash flow from investing activities
-745
959
New borrowings
695
Debt Repayments
-404
-882
Capital increase, net of expenses
2,928
Repayment of Loan Related to the Sale of Suzhou
-1, 639
Dividends Received/Paid from the Parent Company
-6,000
Signing the liquidity agreement
-400
Net cash flow from financing activities
291
-5,993
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
42
32
Change in cash and cash equivalents
2,129
1,440
Opening Cash Balance
10,202
8,762
Closing Cash Balance
12,331
10,202
____________________
1 At current exchange rates, calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of June 30, 2026 of 1.167
2 Audited financial statements.
3 Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to operating profit before depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions, adjusted for non-recurring items or items not representative of the Group's ordinary course of business.
4 At constant exchange rates, calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of June 30, 2025 of 1.093.
5Target calculated using the average EUR/USD exchange rate as of December 31, 2024, of 1.0823
6 Payment in 2029 for the 2028 financial year
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922715300/en/
Contacts:
SEMCO Technologies
Florian GIRAUDET
Tel: 04 67 99 47 47
presse@semco-tech.com
Investor Relations
NewCap
Mathilde Bohin
Alban Dufumier
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tel: 01 44 71 94 94
semcotech@newcap.eu
Media Relations
NewCap
Nicolas Mérigeau
Tel: 01 44 71 94 94
semcotech@newcap.eu