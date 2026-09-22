Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ST

WKN: A41CD8 | ISIN: FR0014010H01 | Ticker-Symbol: F2Z
Stuttgart
22.09.26 | 18:48
42,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,00045,00018:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES
SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES42,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.