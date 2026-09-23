SHOWROOMPRIVE: POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2026 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

La Plaine Saint Denis, September 23, 2026, 7:00 p.m. CEST - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-based sales, announces the postponement of the release of its 2026 half-year results, originally scheduled for September 24, 2026.



As part of the update to its financial projections, the Company anticipates-based on sluggish household consumption and currently available operational data-that it will likely fail to meet the bank covenant relating to 2026 annual EBITDA.

To allow the Board of Directors to thoroughly review this situation, its implications, and the associated challenges, the Board meeting scheduled to review and approve the financial statements has been postponed by a few days.

The 2026 half-year results are expected to be published no later than September 30, 2026.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial Communications

Thomas Grojean Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

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