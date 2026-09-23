Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brandneue News liefert jetzt Teil 2 dieser Kupfer-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Stuttgart
23.09.26 | 19:32
1,135 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,16519:48
Actusnews Wire
23.09.2026 19:23 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2026 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

La Plaine Saint Denis, September 23, 2026, 7:00 p.m. CEST - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-based sales, announces the postponement of the release of its 2026 half-year results, originally scheduled for September 24, 2026.

As part of the update to its financial projections, the Company anticipates-based on sluggish household consumption and currently available operational data-that it will likely fail to meet the bank covenant relating to 2026 annual EBITDA.

To allow the Board of Directors to thoroughly review this situation, its implications, and the associated challenges, the Board meeting scheduled to review and approve the financial statements has been postponed by a few days.

The 2026 half-year results are expected to be published no later than September 30, 2026.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communications
Thomas Grojean
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmmeaMVsk5iWl2trk8ebZmVsbpdmmZaUl2WdxWJsZpmdbp1ilm2XnJSSamlhmG1r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100385-pr_showroomprive_report-publication_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.