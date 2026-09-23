Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics joins NVIDIA, EAIGG, and BGV as co-hosts of the invite-only Physical AI Summit, bringing together leaders from enterprises, Physical AI startups, and investors on September 24, 2026, at the Wells Fargo Innovation Center in Menlo Park, CA.

The summit, themed "From World Models to Real-World Control," focuses on moving Physical AI beyond demos and pilots into production across manufacturing, CPG, logistics, and retail.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000, announced today that it is co-hosting the Physical AI Summit alongside NVIDIA, EAIGG, and BGV. The invite-only working forum will bring together participants from enterprises, Physical AI startups, and investors on September 24, 2026, at the Wells Fargo Innovation Center in Menlo Park, CA. Centered on the theme "From World Models to Real-World Control," the summit will focus on the practical challenges of deploying, scaling, and operating Physical AI systems in production.

Grid Dynamics' participation builds on its strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Doosan Robotics, expanding its Physical AI capabilities to advance enterprise robotics applications. Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas at Grid Dynamics, will lead a session titled "Operationalizing Physical AI: Lessons From the Field." The session will draw on Grid Dynamics' experience deploying Physical AI, including humanoid robots in production environments, with a focus on scaling systems beyond proof of concept. Grid Dynamics has Physical AI programs including logistics automation using humanoid robots, autonomous driving stack and simulation for construction and agricultural equipment, robotic manipulation for EV battery manufacturing and disassembly, and robot simulation and synthetic data generation for warehouse automation. These programs reflect several of the summit's core areas of focus.

"The opportunity in Physical AI isn't simply better robots. It's bringing intelligence into the physical economy-factories, warehouses, energy systems, transportation and infrastructure. And getting there requires something no company can do alone: co-innovation between enterprises that understand the problems, startups building the intelligence, and investors willing to fund the journey from pilot to production," said Anik Bose, Founder of EAIGG.

"Nearly every manufacturing company we talk to runs Physical AI pilots. Far fewer have gotten one to perform reliably in a production environment. Given the current state of foundational models, we've learned that a productization platform that enables fast evaluation and composition of available components, cost-efficient data collection, and a continuous improvement flywheel is a key success factor," said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas at Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics' Physical AI work is supported by its GAIN Platform for Physical AI, which provides a foundation for digital twin simulation and robotic manipulation solutions for manufacturing. The platform is designed for complex robotics use cases, including inspection of complex-geometry objects, assembly with variability, and packaging of unseen or deformable items.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000. We combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise-scale delivery to help clients identify where to invest in AI, build systems that work at scale, and capture real business value from AI deployments. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our two decades of technology leadership and pioneering enterprise AI expertise. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit https://www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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investorrelations@griddynamics.com