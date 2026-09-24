Newport Gold Inc.: Dan's Diesel Performance Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Supporting The Brett Boyer Foundation with High-Performance Duramax Upgrades

Built for 800+ Horsepower. Built for Something Bigger

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Dan's Diesel Performance has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key performance partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Dan's Diesel Performance is supplying critical high-performance Duramax upgrades engineered to support more than 800 horsepower while advancing the project's dual mission of mechanical excellence and meaningful impact.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. Dan's Diesel Performance Dan's Diesel Performance has stepped forward with a comprehensive suite of upgrades designed for serious capability: custom tuning, larger injectors, a CP3 conversion, and the company's newly released 66mm 9 blade Dominator Turbo supporting more than 800 horsepower. The turbo housing was powder coated to match the HSP Diesel components, reflecting the attention to detail that defines a build. These contributions ensure Project Reborn-001 delivers modern performance and reliability while remaining on track for its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances.

Dan's Diesel Performance 66mm Dominator Turbo, powder coated to match the HSP Diesel components Duramax with Dan's Diesel Performance turbo and injectors

"Project REBORN represents exactly what the performance industry is capable of when great companies come together for a greater purpose. When NFI Empire told us what they were building and, more importantly, why they were building it, we knew we wanted to be part of it. We stepped up with custom tuning, larger injectors, our CP3 conversion and our newly released 66mm 9 blade Dominator Turbo, a completely recast turbo engineered with larger shafts and capable of supporting more than 800 horsepower. We even had the turbo housing powder coated to match the HSP Diesel components because on a build at this level, every detail matters. We're proud to put some serious Dan's Diesel Performance power behind Project REBORN, but we're even more proud knowing that horsepower is ultimately being used to help The Brett Boyer Foundation change lives," said Matt Runyan, Marketing Director, Dan's Diesel Performance.

"Partnering with Dan's Diesel Performance on Project Reborn brings authentic high-performance capability to a build that exists for something far greater than horsepower," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Dan's Diesel Performance

Dan's Diesel Performance is a leading provider of high-performance diesel parts, tuning, and upgrades specializing in Duramax platforms. Known for engineering solutions that deliver reliable power and precision, the company supports enthusiasts and custom builders seeking maximum capability without compromise. Learn more at Dan's Diesel Performance.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/dans-diesel-performance-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-supporting-the-brett-boy-1226798