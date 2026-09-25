

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVKIY.PK) confirmed Friday media reports about the receipt of a non-binding approach from larger rival BASF SE regarding a potential takeover offer.



The Executive Board of Evonik confirms that it has received a non-binding approach from BASF SE regarding a voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of the company.



However, Evonik also confirmed there are currently no talks taking place.



Evonik noted that it does not intend to comment further on this matter beyond its legal obligations or respond to related inquiries.



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