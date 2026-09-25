Newport Gold Inc.: Glory Days Speed Shop Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN #001 with First-of-Its-Kind 5-Inch Stainless Actuating Muffler

From Straight-Piped to Silent at the Flip of a Switch: Glory Days Speed Shop Gives Project REBORN #001 a Voice of Its Own

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Glory Days Speed Shop has joined Project Reborn-001 as a key performance partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Glory Days Speed Shop has supplied one of the build's most innovative components, the Thunder Muzzle, a massive 5-inch stainless actuating muffler that represents a first-of-its-kind offering in the performance exhaust market.

Project REBORN #001: a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually rebuilt by NFI Empire on a modern GMC Sierra 3500 platform with Duramax diesel power. Proceeds from its auction benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. For Project Reborn #001, Glory Days Speed Shop supplied its new Thunder Muzzle, which delivers two completely different personalities from the same exhaust system. The driver can transform the truck from the unrestricted sound and character of a straight-piped 5-inch exhaust to a dramatically quieter muffled configuration at the flip of a switch. Hand-built in the USA with an emphasis on premium materials, precision fabrication, and long-term serviceability, the system gives Project Reborn #001 the aggressive exhaust note expected from its extensively modified Duramax powertrain when desired, while providing the option to quiet the truck instantly when the situation calls for it. These contributions keep the build on track for its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

NFI Empire technicians Dave and Wes install the Glory Days Speed Shop Thunder Muzzle on Project REBORN #001. The Glory Days Speed Shop Thunder Muzzle, mounted beneath Project REBORN #001.

"Thank you to NFI Empire for building something worth every dollar it brings in, and to The Brett Boyer Foundation for what they do with it. Whoever ends up with the keys is getting an incredible truck for an even better reason. Glad to be a part of it," said Lars Reinhard, Owner, Glory Days Speed Shop.

"Partnering with Glory Days Speed Shop on Project Reborn adds a truly innovative dimension to a build that already stands for excellence and purpose," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Glory Days Speed Shop

Glory Days Speed Shop Glory Days Speed Shop is a USA-based performance exhaust specialist known for hand-built, precision-fabricated systems that combine premium materials with innovative functionality. Focused on long-term serviceability and delivering distinctive character for high-performance builds, the company continues to push the boundaries of what modern exhaust systems can offer enthusiasts and custom vehicle projects.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/glory-days-speed-shop-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-%23001-with-first-of-its-k-1227162