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IT

WKN: 888379 | ISIN: US4657411066 | Ticker-Symbol: IT6
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 07:38
79,16 Euro
+0,46 % +0,36
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ITRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0079,1809:07
77,2479,2009:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ITRON
ITRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITRON INC79,16+0,46 %
NETMORE GROUP AB--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.