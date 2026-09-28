Savox Communications Oy: Savox receives first order for Savox DPU computers selected for platforms delivered under the CAVS programme; first agreement value approximately EUR 7.6 million, including options

Savox Communications Plc | Inside Information | September 28, 2026 at 14:00:00 EEST

Savox receives first order for Savox DPU computers selected for platforms delivered under the CAVS programme; first agreement value approximately EUR 7.6 million, including options



Savox Communications Plc has received the first order resulting from the previously announced selection of the company's Savox DPU computers for platforms delivered under the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme.

The first agreement has an estimated total value of approximately EUR 7.6 million, including options. This consists of committed purchases of approximately EUR 3.3 million and an option for additional purchases with an estimated value of approximately EUR 4.3 million. The option may be exercised at the customer's discretion and is not included in Savox's committed order intake unless exercised.



The order has been received from Patria, the programme's industrial lead. Deliveries under the committed order are expected to commence during 2026. Patria has informed Savox that it is evaluating the potential use of the Savox DPU across additional defence platform applications. The agreement represents the first procurement following Savox's previously announced selection under the CAVS programme and may support further platform deployments within the programme.



The order covers Savox DPU computers. Savox DPU is designed as a key hardware component within the broader Savox MissionCore platform architecture. The solution provides a modular and platform-independent computing capability that can be integrated into different defence platforms, such as vehicles, vessels and other mission systems. This enables a common digital foundation to be utilised across different platform types and operational environments.



Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communications Plc, comments:



"Receiving the first order for Savox DPU computers following their selection for platforms delivered under the CAVS programme is an important milestone for Savox. The order demonstrates customer confidence in our next-generation computing technology and validates the capabilities of the Savox DPU. As a key component within the broader MissionCore platform architecture, Savox DPU provides a scalable and flexible digital foundation that supports multiple platforms and future capability development. We are also pleased that deliveries under the committed order are expected to begin during 2026."



Further enquiries

Jerry Kettunen, CEO, tel. +358 40 044 4615

Juha Järvi, CFO, tel. +358 50 367 2286



Information about Savox

Savox is a Finnish company operating in the critical communications sector that offers a wide range of communication devices and solutions for global defence, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and industrial markets. The Company has a broad product portfolio covering tactical communication controllers, advanced hearing protection, rugged ICT devices, search and rescue systems, and next-generation intercom and vision solutions. Savox's end customers include, among others, defence forces, law enforcement authorities, fire and rescue organisations, and industrial professionals. The Company's solutions support these customers' safe and effective communication, coordination, and operation, particularly in demanding field conditions. Our revenue in 2025 was EUR 56.1 million.

