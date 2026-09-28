

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BYR.L, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) announced the FDA has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application and granted Priority Review designation for Lynkuet under investigation for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms in women receiving endocrine therapy for treatment of breast cancer. The sNDA for Lynkuet is based on results of the Phase III OASIS-4 trial.



Lynkuet 60mg capsules was approved by the FDA in October 2025 for the treatment of moderate to severe hot flashes due to menopause.



Bayer shares are trading at 50.66 euros on Xetra, up 1.28%.



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