The new two-way integration syncs expenses, corporate card spend, and reimbursements directly into DualEntry

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, travel, and corporate cards, today announced a direct integration with DualEntry, the AI-native ERP built for multi-entity, multi-currency finance teams.

With the integration, businesses running DualEntry can connect Expensify in minutes for an automatic, two-way sync:

DualEntry's chart of accounts syncs into Expensify as categories, classifications as tags, and tax rates if available

Out-of-pocket expenses post back to DualEntry as vendor bills

Company card spend posts as direct expenses to the right accounts

Reimbursements and card transactions stay in sync automatically

"Finance teams shouldn't spend their time exporting CSVs between the tools that run their business," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "DualEntry is exactly the kind of partner we build for: AI-native, moving fast, and serious about mutual customers."

The partnership pairs two platforms built on the same conviction: that AI belongs in the back office. DualEntry brings AI-first accounting; Expensify brings AI-powered expense management used by more than 15 million people worldwide. Together they give growing companies an accounting stack that works the way modern teams do: real-time, automated, and multi-entity from day one.

"Most teams can't close until the expense reports come in, and then someone has to re-key them," said Santiago Nestares, cofounder of DualEntry. "Now, those expenses land in DualEntry already coded to the right department and project. That's one less thing standing between our customers and a daily close."

The Expensify-DualEntry integration is available now. Learn more or get started today.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

About DualEntry

DualEntry is the AI ERP built for modern finance teams. It brings your entire finance operation into one platform, including general ledger, AP, AR, revenue recognition, multi-entity consolidation, reporting, budgeting, and more, while AI automates the accounting work behind the scenes.

With NextDay Migration, companies can move their full historical financial data from systems like NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage, and SAP into DualEntry in just 24 hours, down to the transaction and attachment level. Teams can see their real data working in a live DualEntry sandbox before committing, with $0 implementation fees and an in-house, CPA-led implementation team.

Once live, DualEntry automates workflows across reconciliations, journal entries, transaction categorization, consolidations, reporting, and month-end close. With 13,000+ connections and infrastructure built for multi-entity, multi-currency businesses, DualEntry gives growing companies the power of a full ERP without the cost, complexity, and months-long implementation of legacy systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928994995/en/

Contacts:

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com