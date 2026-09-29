

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.DE), a private equity holding company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Steinmüller Engineering GmbH from IHI Corp. (7013.T).



The transaction will be completed through a share deal.



The closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The company provides engineering, procurement and turnkey EPC solutions for combustion and incineration systems, air pollution control and heat transfer.



The company has delivered more than 1,300 projects for over 500 customers across 80 countries.



Steinmüller is a German provider of thermal-process engineering solutions for the energy and industrial sectors.



Steinmüller became part of IHI Group in 2014 and employs approximately 170 people and generated total output of close to €100 million in the last financial year.



IHI Corp.is 2.71% lesser at JPY 2,688 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



On Monday, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA closed trading 1.65% lesser at EUR 23.90 on the XETRA.



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