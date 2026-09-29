Advenica AB: Advenica sells data diodes to NATO

Advenica recently delivered three data diodes in its first order to NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA).

Advenica has previously signed a cooperation agreement with NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA). The agreement means that Advenica can participate in NCI Agency's competitive procurements and have products listed in the product catalogue.

The company has now won its first bid for data diodes that will be used by NATO. Advenica is well-known for its data diodes meeting the highest security standards for data transfer between networks up to and including TOP SECRET.



This first order from NATO is an important milestone for Advenica. It recognises the high quality of our products, which protect the most sensitive systems, and reflects the exceptional service we always deliver. Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica

About NCIA

NCIA is NATO's technology and cyber hub. We are a team of over 3000 civilian and military experts working together to connect all corners of NATO and maintain its edge. We enable NATO to fulfil its mission by providing digital solutions and resilient communication and information services that ensure seamless connectivity among Allied and partner nations. We are a key partner in NATO's Digital Transformation, working hand in hand with industry to provide technical solutions and expertise, facilitating political consultations and enabling multi-domain operations.



For NATO requests, please contact:

Alexander Resin, Sales Manager National Security, +46 704 857 615, alexander.resin@advenica.com



For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 29 September 2026 at 08:30.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se