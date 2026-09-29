Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
AD

WKN: A2AEHV | ISIN: SE0006219473 | Ticker-Symbol: 65R
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 08:05
1,508 Euro
-0,26 % -0,004
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advenica AB: Advenica sells data diodes to NATO

Advenica recently delivered three data diodes in its first order to NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA).

Advenica has previously signed a cooperation agreement with NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA). The agreement means that Advenica can participate in NCI Agency's competitive procurements and have products listed in the product catalogue.

The company has now won its first bid for data diodes that will be used by NATO. Advenica is well-known for its data diodes meeting the highest security standards for data transfer between networks up to and including TOP SECRET.


This first order from NATO is an important milestone for Advenica. It recognises the high quality of our products, which protect the most sensitive systems, and reflects the exceptional service we always deliver.

Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica

About NCIA
NCIA is NATO's technology and cyber hub. We are a team of over 3000 civilian and military experts working together to connect all corners of NATO and maintain its edge. We enable NATO to fulfil its mission by providing digital solutions and resilient communication and information services that ensure seamless connectivity among Allied and partner nations. We are a key partner in NATO's Digital Transformation, working hand in hand with industry to provide technical solutions and expertise, facilitating political consultations and enabling multi-domain operations.


For NATO requests, please contact:
Alexander Resin, Sales Manager National Security, +46 704 857 615, alexander.resin@advenica.com


For further information, please contact:
Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 29 September 2026 at 08:30.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.