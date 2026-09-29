Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems announces that the Gothenburg District Court has approved the application for a further extension of the company reorganization

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company"), which has been undergoing company reorganization since 27 February 2026, announces that the Gothenburg District Court today approved Enviro's request to extend the ongoing company reorganization by an additional three months, until 27 November 2026.

Enviro's company reorganization was granted by the Gothenburg District Court on 27 February 2026. On 30 June 2026, the District Court approved an initial extension of the reorganization period through 27 August 2026. The Gothenburg District Court has today approved a second extension of the company reorganization by an additional three months until 27 November 2026. The District Court states in its decision that Enviro has presented a draft reconstruction plan, secured financing for the plan, and otherwise taken the measures required for it to be deemed that exceptional grounds exist for a continued extension of the company reorganization.

"The District Court's decision gives us the opportunity to continue the intensive work of completing the company reorganization. We have taken several important steps forward and are now working purposefully to establish a strong and long-term sustainable Scandinavian Enviro Systems. The strong interest in Enviro's technology persists, both with regard to licensing and other forms of collaboration. We are firmly committed to completing the reorganization and building a strong industrial company based on our world-leading technology," says Fredrik Aaben, CEO of Enviro.

Enviro intends to request as soon as possible that the District Court order plan negotiations and set a date for the plan hearing. At the plan hearing, all affected parties will be divided into groups and given the opportunity to vote on the adoption of the reorganization plan. The decided date for the plan hearing and instructions for affected parties wishing to participate will be published by the Company through a press release and on the Company's website, www.envirosystems.se.

Enviro has previously published a proposed reorganization plan with a proposed debt settlement, as well as information on the financing of the reorganization plan and the debt settlement. The reorganization plan in its entirety, along with information on its financing, is available on Enviro's website, www.envirosystems.se.

A company reorganization may continue for a maximum of one year unless the District Court has previously ordered plan negotiations. In such case, the reorganization shall cease no later than 15 months after the decision on reorganization.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-29 10:41 CEST.