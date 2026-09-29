Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Brings Alberta's Largest Battery Storage Facility Online Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget

Jurassic Battery Energy Storage System is Alberta's largest battery energy storage facility, delivering 80 MW / 160 MWh of grid-balancing capacity

Northland's second storage project was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget with zero lost-time incidents

15-year offtake agreement covering 100% of capacity provides long-term contracted cash flows



TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced that its 80 MW / 160 MWh Jurassic Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has achieved commercial operations, bringing Alberta's largest battery storage facility online and marking another milestone in Northland's successful project delivery.

The Jurassic BESS facility was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget. The project was constructed with zero lost-time incidents across nearly 75,000 hours worked. The project is supported by a 15-year offtake agreement covering 100% of its capacity, providing long-term contracted cash flows.

"Achieving commercial operations at Jurassic BESS demonstrates Northland's ability to consistently deliver energy infrastructure safely, efficiently, and as planned," said Christine Healy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland Power. "Jurassic BESS highlights our exceptional project execution and multi-technology capabilities and operations across electricity generation and storage."

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer delivering the electricity the world needs through offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage, and natural gas-fired generation. With offices in seven countries, Northland owns, in whole or in part, 3.6 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction, and an approximately 8 GW development pipeline, reflecting nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Head of Investor Relations

+ 1 (416) 989-8734

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Victor Gravili, Vice President of Corporate Affairs

+1 (416) 895-5433

communications@northlandpower.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements may or may not transpire or occur. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "anticipates", "expects," "believes," or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding Northland's expectations for the operating capacity of the Project and the size of Northland's development pipeline, all of which may differ from the expectations stated herein. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including the provisions of contracts to which Northland or a subsidiary is a party, as well as other factors, estimates, and assumptions that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management's current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risks Factors" section of Northland's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca under Northland's profile and on Northland's website at northlandpower.com. Northland has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations, however, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and Northland cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.