Newport Gold Inc.: BDS Suspension Selects NFI Empire's Project REBORN to Debut Unit #1 of New Rear Air Suspension System at SEMA

Built for More: BDS Suspension Brings Innovation and Purpose Together with Project REBORN

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that BDS Suspension has selected Project Reborn-001 as the platform to debut Unit #1 of its new rear air suspension system. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation, and will make its public debut at SEMA, where the first production example of the new BDS system will be on exclusive display ahead of its official release.

Project REBORN-001: a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually rebuilt on a modern GMC Sierra 3500 chassis with Duramax diesel power, bound for SEMA and a charity auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. BDS Suspension is integrating Unit #1 of its new rear air suspension system into the build, giving Project REBORN #001 a first-of-its-kind application that showcases the next chapter of BDS engineering. The system will be on full display at SEMA for an exclusive first look before its public release.

Working alongside the NFI Empire team, BDS is contributing advanced suspension technology that enhances ride quality, capability, and versatility while keeping the project on track for both its SEMA appearance and live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the build advances.

Unit #1 of the new BDS rear air suspension system, installed at NFI Empire alongside FOX shocks with DSC adjusters. Up front, BDS control arms pair with a FOX remote-reservoir coilover.

"Project Reborn is exactly the kind of build we get excited about at BDS. This project combines the heritage of an iconic American truck with modern engineering, complemented by the best products & manufacturers in our industry. What really makes it special, is the purpose behind it. Everyone involved is contributing their expertise to create something truly unique that will raise money and awareness for congenital heart disease through the Brett Boyer Foundation.

We knew we wanted to do something genuinely special with this build. Project REBORN is headed to SEMA, where Unit #1 of the new BDS rear suspension system will be on full display for an exclusive first look ahead its public release. With a special venture like Project Reborn, integrating our very first system into the build gives us an opportunity to really showcase what's coming from BDS. Working alongside the NFI team to incorporate our suspension into a one-of-a-kind truck is the type of movement we strive to support.

We're proud that BDS and FOX are part of a project representing what this industry does best: Innovation, incredible builds, and the collaboration of genuine people and great companies. Together, we truly can make a difference," said Bryan Hart, Sport Truck USA - FOX Factory.

"Partnering with BDS Suspension on Project Reborn-001 brings cutting-edge suspension innovation to a build that already stands for excellence and purpose," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About BDS Suspension

BDS Suspension, founded in 1996 and based in Coldwater, Michigan, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lift kits and suspension systems for trucks and Jeeps. Engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA, BDS is known for its customer-first approach, rigorous real-world testing, and the industry's straightforward "No Fine Print" warranty. As part of Sport Truck USA, a division of FOX Factory, BDS continues to deliver innovative suspension solutions designed for performance, durability, and capability. Learn more at https://bds-suspension.com/.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investor@NewportGoldInvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bds-suspension-selects-nfi-empires-project-reborn-to-debut-unit-%231-of-new-rear-1228081