Created and Published on Behalf of Zefiro Methane Corp. Now it is there in black and white: ZEFIRO METHANE (Canada: ZEFI | ISIN: CA98926D1069 | WKN: A3DVHU) is set to benefit from the US energy push. Booming demand for electricity from AI data centres is driving demand for infrastructure solutions. A massive wave of orders awaits Zefiro to rehabilitate millions of abandoned and orphaned wells. The Greentech company is now shifting into the fast lane, driving annual revenue to a record high of USD 42.5 million-explosive growth of 31.1%. This revenue boom is just the foundation for the upcoming profit phase, as adjusted EBITDA has also moved into clearly positive territory at USD 3.8 million. Well-positioned both financially and operationally, Zefiro is now taking things to the next level with its newly acquired fleet from Viking Well Service and a record USD 19.6 million order from Ohio. The pipeline for the coming years is taking shape, underpinned by a newly secured follow-on order worth USD 11.5 million, which guarantees reliable revenue well into 2029. For investors, the outlook for the coming years is even brighter. For several months now, demand has been further driven by tech giants that urgently need clean sites for their new data centres and are willing to pay top prices. As operational expansion gains momentum, management is looking forward to a high-margin fiscal year 2027. Investors looking to invest in the megatrend of infrastructure and decarbonization will find in Zefiro Methane a highly dynamic small-cap story that is just beginning to really take off.

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