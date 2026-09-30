Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
VP

WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 10:28
0,853 Euro
+2,65 % +0,022
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8410,84313:26
0,8410,84313:23
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 09:26 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vicore Pharma Holding: Increase in Number of Shares and Votes in Vicore Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the number of Vicore shares and votes has increased following the exercise of warrants with subsequent delivery of shares to participants in the incentive programs Board LTIP 2023, Board LTIP 2024 and Board RSU 2025. The shares were issued through the exercise of 117,737 share awards, which are entitled to 118,916 shares.

Through the share awards, the number of outstanding shares and votes increased by 118,916 and the share capital by 59,457.999424 SEK. As of today, the total number of registered shares and votes amounts to 281,644,509. Furthermore, the registered share capital amounts to 140,822,253.132817 SEK.

For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-09-30 09:00 CEST.

Attachments
Increase in number of shares and votes in Vicore Pharma

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/increase-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-vicore-pharma-1228928

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.