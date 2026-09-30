Follow-on work builds on Zefiro's first project in the park; National Park Service counts approximately 1,800 oil and gas wells across at least 47 of its parks

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Zefiro Methane Corp. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI"), a North American environmental services company specializing in methane abatement and the plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells, today announced that it has completed the plugging of two oil and gas wells located inside Cuyahoga Valley National Park near Cleveland, Ohio, under a contract awarded in June 2026.

The project marks Zefiro's second well-plugging engagement within the park, the first of which the National Park Service went on to feature on its website in a dedicated profile - Project Profile: Safeguarding Cuyahoga Valley National Park from Abandoned Oil Wells and Environmental Risks - outlining the circumstances surrounding the remediation work.

According to the National Park Service, approximately 1,800 oil and gas wells are located in at least 47 parks, identified through an inventory conducted in connection with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Caption: A Zefiro Crew Member is Pictured at Work During the Company's First Well-Plugging Project in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

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Management Commentary

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented: "Being brought back for a second project inside Cuyahoga Valley National Park is the kind of endorsement that matters most in our business. Repeat work in sensitive, high-visibility settings like this one is earned on execution, and returning to a site the National Park Service chose to showcase speaks directly to the quality our crews deliver.

"The National Park Service still has a meaningful inventory of oil and gas wells to address across its parks, and Ohio remains one of our most active markets. We look forward to continuing to support the agency's restoration efforts as the nationwide cleanup of orphaned and abandoned wells gains momentum."

Zefiro SVP of Corporate Development Luke Plants added: "Cuyahoga Valley welcomes millions of visitors every year and sits within an hour's drive of roughly four million people across greater Cleveland, Akron and Canton, so the wells inside this park carry real consequences for the surrounding communities as well as for the people who come to enjoy it. At least one leaking well in the park was identified by backpackers who could hear the hiss of its methane plume from a nearby trail - a helpful reminder that plugging hazardous wells is ultimately a community effort.

"Our team takes great pride in the work we perform for government agencies at all levels, and we look forward to taking on more projects that help preserve America's natural landscapes."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro Methane Corp. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) is a North American environmental services company specializing in methane abatement and the plugging of orphaned and end-of-life oil and gas wells. Through operating subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc., a third-generation well services company with a 50-plus-year operating history, Zefiro is vertically integrated across the well lifecycle - measurement and monitoring, plugging and abandonment, site restoration, and carbon credit origination - serving government and private-sector customers across 15 U.S. states. For more information, visit zefiroglobal.com.

Notice Regarding References to Zefiro Entities

In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) The Company's ability to secure additional well-plugging work from the National Park Service, its prime contractors or other federal agencies; (vi) The Company's reliance on prime contractors and other third parties for the award of subcontracted work; (vii) The continued availability and deployment of federal and state funding for orphaned and abandoned well remediation, including funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; (viii) The timing of commencement, duration and completion of the Company's other Ohio projects referenced in this press release, which remain subject to weather, permitting, site conditions and scheduling; (ix) Variability in the revenue and margin ultimately realized on those projects relative to the amounts described herein; (x) Operational, safety and environmental risks associated with well-plugging work in environmentally sensitive areas; (xi) The Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

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