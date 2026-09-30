Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Strong development in H1-26/27
HORNBACH delivered a strong first half of FY 2026/27, driven by solid customer demand across its markets. Group net sales increased by 6.0% to EUR 3.82bn, supported by like-for-like sales growth of 4.0%. This demonstrates that growth was not only driven by expansion but also by stronger underlying customer activity. Despite higher costs related to personnel, expansion activities and store openings, HORNBACH increased its adjusted EBIT by 4.9% to EUR 285.6m, highlighting the resilience of its operating performance. The company confirmed its FY 2026/27 guidance.
You can download the research here: HORNBACH20260930
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2408170 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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