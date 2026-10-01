

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF, RIO1.DE, RIO.AX), a British-Australian miner, said that it has reached a deal with the Tasmanian and Australian governments to secure the ongoing operation of Bell Bay Aluminium in northern Tasmania through to the end of 2031.



With this, Hydro Tasmania will continue to supply electricity to Bell Bay Aluminium until December 31, 2031. The Australian and Tasmanian governments will also provide additional support.



Bell Bay's current power supply arrangement with Hydro Tasmania ends on December 31, 2026.



Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium, said: 'These agreements will provide Bell Bay Aluminium with an operating pathway through to 2031, and increased certainty for our people, suppliers and the northern Tasmanian community.'



Bell Bay Aluminium is owned by Rio Tinto with production of about 190,000 tons of aluminium a year.



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